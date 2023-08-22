We're thrilled to announce the return of GamesBeat Summit Next, hosted in San Francisco this October, where we will explore the theme of "Playing the Edge." Apply to speak here and learn more about sponsorship opportunities here.

Behaviour Interactive announced its acquisition of Codeglue, a game developer based in the Netherlands. This marks Behaviour’s third European expansion within the last six months, as the company continues to strengthen its presence in the global gaming industry.

Built on the success of Dead by Daylight, Behaviour Interactive has become the largest Canadian video game developer

“We are very pleased to build upon our strategic expansion into the United Kingdom by establishing our first presence in continental Europe,” said Rémi Racine, Behaviour’s CEO, in a statement. “The addition of Codeglue’s experienced team further enhances the capabilities of our world-class services division. We are always eager to pursue opportunities that align with Behaviour’s needs and culture, and Codeglue represented a clear match on both these fronts.”

Codeglue, founded in Rotterdam in 2000 by Maurice Sibrandi and Peter de Jong, has grown to 30 employees. The studio has a lot of co-development expertise across various platforms and was honored with the Best Studio award at the 2022 Dutch Game Awards. Following the acquisition, Codeglue will operate under the name Behaviour Rotterdam.

Behaviour Interactive is based in Montreal.

This acquisition follows Behaviour’s previous expansions into Europe. In February 2023, the company acquired Behaviour UK – North (formerly SockMonkey Studios), and just last month, they opened Behaviour UK – South, which consists of former Antimatter Games’ employees. These three studios bolster Behaviour’s external development capabilities, further solidifying its position as an industry leader.

Peter de Jong, general manager of Behaviour Rotterdam, said in a statement, “Codeglue and Behaviour share a rich history in the gaming industry, having witnessed its many transformations over the past 23 years. We have always admired Behaviour’s work and culture, and we are thrilled to contribute to their continued success.”

Behaviour Interactive, founded in 1992, is a Canadian gaming studio known for its genre-defying titles and support services. The studio achieved tremendous success with its original horror-action multiplayer game, Dead by Daylight, which has attracted over 50 million players across multiple platforms. In addition to developing its own IP, Behaviour Interactive provides external development services to industry leaders such as Microsoft, Sony, EA, Warner, Netflix, and Take-Two.

Over the past year, Behaviour Interactive has executed a strategic expansion plan beyond its Montreal headquarters, establishing and acquiring studios in Toronto, Seattle, the United Kingdom, and now the Netherlands. With over 1,200 employees worldwide, the company continues to diversify its portfolio and strengthen its position in the global gaming industry.