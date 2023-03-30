Connect with top gaming leaders in Los Angeles at GamesBeat Summit 2023 this May 22-23. Register here.

Go Bears. Berkeley SkyDeck, the tech accelerator for the University of California at Berkeley, saw a 120% in accelerator applicants this year and it is unveiling 18 final startups.

The accelerator’s Demo Day for Batch 15 will take place on April 4 at UC Berkeley. Investors from major Silicon Valley venture capitalist firms will hear from 18 startups, including 15 new companies and three alumni startups, hailing from eight countries and four continents.

These startups will present solutions in chips and hardware, robotics, enterprise, generative AI, B2B products and health tech. During Demo Day, each startup will offer a five-minute presentation to investors representing some of the largest and most active VCs across Silicon Valley. The full list of participating startups is available on Berkeley SkyDeck’s website.

Chon Tang at Berkeley SkyDeck Demo Day.

Applications for Batch 15 were up 120% compared to the previous fall application period, and Berkeley SkyDeck’s acceptance rate remains at just over 1.5%.

Event GamesBeat Summit 2023 Join the GamesBeat community in Los Angeles this May 22-23. You’ll hear from the brightest minds within the gaming industry to share their updates on the latest developments.

Register Here

Each selected cohort company receives $200,000 in funding, free and discounted resources worth $750,000 and access to the Berkeley SkyDeck network of UC Berkeley alumni, faculty and advisors.

Alumni of Berkeley SkyDeck, which include Deepscribe, MindsDB, Chemix and Xendit, have enjoyed great success in their respective industries, collectively raising more than $1.7 billion in funding, with nearly 20 exits through acquisition or public offering. The program has also launched Berkeley SkyDeck Europe to expand its global footprint, with its first cohort presenting at a Demo Day this past fall.

“Batch 15 is a formidable group of impressive startups. Berkeley SkyDeck selects cohort companies that push the boundaries of their industries while following fundamentally sound business models, and both qualities are essential in the current economic climate,” said Caroline Winnett, executive director at Berkeley SkyDeck, in a statement. “From new ways to access and deliver healthcare, to sustainability in logistics, better management of alternative assets and more, these startups bring lots of interesting investment opportunities. We are confident that Batch 15 will shine bright at Demo Day.”

Caroline Winnett at Berkeley SkyDeck Demo Day.

Berkeley SkyDeck recently closed applications for Batch 16, with the cohort term expected to start in early May 2023. Now in its fourth year and investing from its $60 million Fund II, SkyDeck Fund has invested in 180 companies, representing a wide range of businesses and industries from 30 countries around the world. A new generation venture fund, SkyDeck Fund shares half of its profits with UC Berkeley, thereby continuing the university’s mission of delivering excellence in education.

“Berkeley SkyDeck’s global focus offers Demo Day attendees the opportunity to look outside Silicon Valley for their next investments, broadening their portfolios and giving more companies around the world the chances they need to succeed,” said Chon Tang, founding partner, Berkeley SkyDeck Fund. “We continue to be astounded by the response to each Demo Day and look forward to Batch 15 making a similarly-strong impression.”

Chon Tang of the Berkeley SkyDeck Fund.

The Berkeley SkyDeck Demo Day will be hosted from 3:00 p.m. Pacific to 6:30 p.m. at Zellerbach Auditorium in Berkeley, California. Accredited investors interested in receiving an invite to the exclusive demo day can apply via this link.