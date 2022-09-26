Interested in learning what's next for the gaming industry? Join gaming executives to discuss emerging parts of the industry this October at GamesBeat Summit Next. Register today.

Berkeley SkyDeck, the global accelerator and hub for entrepreneurship, announced today it will be hosting its Batch 14 Demo Day on September 27.

Featuring 18 startups from four continents (North America, Asia, Australia, and Europe), Berkeley SkyDeck’s upcoming Demo Day will introduce Silicon Valley investors from some of the largest venture capital firms to new opportunities in biotech, fintech, industrial AI, robotics, hardware, aerospace manufacturing, data and security, enterprise software, and more.

Each startup receives five minutes to present to these investors.

Berkeley SkyDeck accepts just 1.5% of startups that apply for each of its cohorts. Cohort companies receive $200,000 in funding, $750,000 worth of free and discounted resources, and access to SkyDeck’s unsurpassed network of UC Berkeley alumni, faculty, and advisors.

Alumni of Berkeley SkyDeck — which include Lime, Zephyrus Biosciences, Xendit and Skyloom — have a good track record in their respective industries, collectively raising more than $1.7 billion in funding. The recently launched Berkeley SkyDeck Europe is currently working with its first group of cohorts, which will present at their own Demo Day on October 20, 2022.

“Our Batch 14 startups are not just meeting the moment in their respective industries — they are launching their industries into the future. We are so pleased to see the steps they’re taking to solve real problems and proud that the Berkeley ecosystem can help them on their journey,” said Caroline Winnett, executive director at Berkeley SkyDeck, in a statement. “Demo Day attendees will have plenty of different opportunities to explore, from better drug discovery platforms, to digital twins, to data security and beyond, and I am confident that they will be just as enthusiastic as we are about this Batch.”

Even as Batch 14 shares its innovations with Silicon Valley, Berkeley SkyDeck recently closed its applications for Batch 15, which will have a Demo Day in spring 2023. Batch 15 also represents the inaugural class with two new tracks: the Aero-Astro Track and the Blockchain/Crypto Track. These tracks, both led by experts in their respective fields, join the other areas of focus for Berkeley SkyDeck: consumer tech, enterprise software, biotech, greentech, and more.

After successful investments from SkyDeck Fund I, Berkeley SkyDeck recently closed its $60 million SkyDeck Fund II. Now in its fourth year, the Fund has invested in 160 companies, representing a wide range of businesses and industries from 30 countries around the world. A new generation venture fund, the SkyDeck Fund shares half of its profits with UC Berkeley, helping to continue the university’s mission of delivering excellence in education.

“Demo Day represents the culmination of months of hard work and growth for these companies, and we are thrilled to have invested in them and to introduce them to the wider Silicon Valley investment community,” said Chon Tang, founding partner, Berkeley SkyDeck Fund, in a statement. “We look forward to seeing how these startups continue to learn, grow, and leverage the Berkeley SkyDeck ecosystem.”

The Berkeley SkyDeck Demo Day will be hosted from 3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Pacific on September 27 in Zellerbach Hall on the UC Berkeley campus. Accredited investors interested in receiving an invite to the exclusive demo day, can apply via this link.

Batch 14 startups

KwikKart (Berkeley)

Crypto Arsenal (Taipei)

ATDev (Los Angeles)

Inflows (New York/France)

Axbryd (Rome)

LeadSales (Querétaro)

Endometrics (San Mateo)

Cyder (Toronto)

Music Health (Sydney)

Taiga (Toronto)

Appa Health (Oakland)

Drishya.AI (Calgary)

Alyra (San Francisco and San Diego)

Denovo (Yerevan)

Datadogz (New York)

WavePhotonics (Cambridge, United Kingdom)

ZHealth (San Francisco)

Dispatch Goods (San Francisco)

Rangeview (Berkeley/Los Angeles)