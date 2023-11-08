GamesBeat Next's on-demand library is now live! Start catching up on the 30+ sessions you might have missed. Watch Now

Bioware released a new teaser trailer for its upcoming Mass Effect project as part of the company’s annual “N7 Day” celebrations. The new teaser is short, but shows a person walking down a hallway with an N7-branded coat and a face-concealing helmet. A short text snippet from the countdown indicates the game is somehow related to the previous game in the series, Mass Effect Andromeda.

Bioware first revealed it was working on a new Mass Effect game in 2020, and has since released a few teaser images and details. Presumably development is still in the early phases as Bioware is still working on Dragon Age: Dreadwolf, the next game in its other major franchise.

It’s worth noting that Bioware is in the middle of a contentious lawsuit with former employees who were laid off in August. The ex-developers are asking for better severance, claiming that they were offered less than the fair amount for the length of their employment. The developers in question released a statement to Kotaku’s Ethan Gach saying that Bioware has refused negotiation and settlement offers.

Former quality assurance workers from Keywords Studios, who were laid off shortly after unionizing, are also striking outside Bioware’s headquarters in Edmonton. The workers worked on Dreadwolf before Bioware ended its contract with Keywords, and according to a report from Game Developer, they’re striking in front of Bioware’s office as they were a remote workforce. The Alberta Labour Relations Board ruled in favor of allowing the former workers to strike in front of Bioware’s offices.