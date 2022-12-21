Connect with gaming and metaverse leaders online at GamesBeat Summit: Into the Metaverse 3 this February 1-2. Register here.

Black Block, MMO developer working on The Sprawl, is releasing 2200 City Pass NFTs to the public. The Sprawl is based in the futuristic New Motor City. While being a citizen of New Motor City, players can work multiple jobs, own homes, and help govern.

The Sprawl City Pass NFTs.

“Our goal is to build a contemporary online city that’s alive with communities of real players, and that functions as its own society and economy,” said Paul Kurowski, Black Block’s chief product officer, in a press release. “These City Passes are a great opportunity to get an early entry point into the experience, with access to perks and surprises down the line.”

The newly minted NFTs allow for priority whitelist access to the job avatar drop in 2023. Also of note, one percent of the NFTs will be Platinum passes. These rare NFTs include exclusive access to the first home sale. Owning a home in the city gives you a permanent address and voting rights in your neighborhood.

In The Sprawl, you work, own homes, and help govern the city districts.

“We established Black Block to push the boundaries of online open worlds and have been laser focused on how player-driven economies, ownership and governance can impact these spaces since day one,” said Black Block CEO Robin Squire. “This City Pass drop is our first step to realizing this vision in web3 ahead of providing our holders with a first glimpse of their digital selves and job roles in 2023.”