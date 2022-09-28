Interested in learning what's next for the gaming industry? Join gaming executives to discuss emerging parts of the industry this October at GamesBeat Summit Next. Register today.

Mythical Games announced it’s launched its first game, Blankos Block Party, which had previously been in early access. The Web3 title is the first to launch on the Epic Games Store with NFTs.

Co-developed with Third Kind Games, Blankos Block Party is a free-to-play multiplayer title in which players customize collectible digital toy creatures called Blankos. They can also collect and sell their digital items (though Mythical says this is “not required”).

To celebrate the occasion, Mythical partnered with Toho to put iconic monsters Godzilla, Mothra, and Mecha-Godzilla in the game as playable Blankos. They’ll join the rest of the game’s Season One content, which includes several other new Blankos and cosmetics.

Jamie Jackson, CCO at Mythical Games, said in a statement, “Watching this trailblazing game grow throughout early access has been really inspiring. Now that we’re launching our full game and our first season of content to the world, what better way to celebrate than with giant iconic monsters from Toho!”