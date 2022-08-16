Interested in learning what's next for the gaming industry? Join gaming executives to discuss emerging parts of the industry this October at GamesBeat Summit Next. Register today.

In a new blog post, Blizzard has detailed how Overwatch players will be able to merge their accounts ahead of the October 4 launch for Overwatch 2.

Overwatch 2 will come out for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One and feature cross-play. The original also has cross-play support, but players had separate progression for each platform. This meant that you couldn’t use the cosmetics that you unlocked on PC on your Xbox.

Starting today, players can merge any of those separate platform accounts as long as they are tied into the same Battle.net profile. Then Blizzard will consolidate your cosmetics once Overwatch 2 launches.

The blog post goes into detail on the specifics of how this will all work, but this is good news for Overwatch fans that want to hop around different platforms. Although I plan to mostly play on PC, it’s nice to see that I can still use my Winston safari outfit if I want to play a bit on my Switch here and there.