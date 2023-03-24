Connect with top gaming leaders in Los Angeles at GamesBeat Summit 2023 this May 22-23. Register here.

Four blockchain game startups have formed the Web3 Games Collective to leverage their expertise in creating a wave of breakout blockchain games.

The members of W3GC include Yield Guild Games (YGG), Game7, Magic Eden, and Fenix Games. The companies made the announcement at the Game Developers Conference.

The founding members will leverage their collective expertise and resources to focus on improving

discovery, distribution, and sustainable growth for high-potential, quality blockchain game

projects.

“We’ve seen an emphasis on infrastructure investment for blockchain games, and many teams are doing great work tackling important problems in the technology and services ‘stack’. But we also think that a focus on bringing in more quality games and IP will ultimately drive the sector forward, as we saw with PC, console and mobile games,” said Steven Chen, core contributor at Game7, in a statement.

According to DappRadar, roughly one million unique active wallets have engaged with blockchain games; a promising start, but that’s merely a fraction of the world’s three billion mainstream gamers.

“The process of discovering and accessing Web3 games is still too complex, unlike what is being offered by more mature Web2 platforms like Xbox or Apple’s App Store. Working with a DAO like Game7 and a game publisher like Fenix Games enables YGG to address the industry’s challenges by simplifying the landscape and growing the ecosystem for mass adoption,” said Gabby Dizon, cofounder of YGG, in a statement.

W3GC members will collaborate to support the growth and proliferation of quality Web3 games,

while de-risking the space for investors, developers, and other ecosystem partners.

“One of our goals is to help find and scale one of blockchain’s first mega hits, like what Clash of Clans did

for free-to-play mobile games” said Rudy Koch, CBO of Fenix Games, in a statement. “We’re looking for top tier game developers who are interested in Web3.”

“Everyone in this alliance believes Web3 technology has the potential to create incredible opportunities for game developers, gamers, and content creators,” said Chris Akhavan, Chief Gaming Officer at Magic Eden, in a statement. “That said, the Web3 gaming ecosystem is still in a very nascent state, and an alliance like this can go a long way in fueling the success of game studios who are leading the charge as pioneers. We are excited to contribute to the success of games that come from the W3GC alliance by leveraging our Launchpad, marketplace, and marketing channels to help the best web3 games in the space become impactful hits.”