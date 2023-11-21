Are you looking to showcase your brand in front of the brightest minds of the gaming industry? Consider getting a custom GamesBeat sponsorship. Learn more.

Blocklords is making a blockchain-based medieval MMO grand strategy game, and today it unveiled its cinematic trailer Slay the Bear.

The trailer marks the second of three planned cinematic releases and signals the imminent arrival of Season 1’s real-time strategy (RTS) gameplay.

Directed by BAFTA-winning Jon Yeo and co-produced by MetaKing Studios and Axis Studios, Slay the Bear has premiered on Blocklords official YouTube channel.

This cinematic venture showcases the journey of a huntress in pursuit of a rare albino moose that takes a dramatic turn when a sudden bear attack shifts her role from hunter to hunted, embodying her own words: “What nature gives, it can easily take back.”

Building upon the initial trailer, Protect Your House, which amassed over one million views, Slay The Bear sets the stage for Blocklords’ Season 1 battle pass. This phase promises an array of enhanced gameplay mechanics and exclusive rewards, elevating the free-to-play PC game currently available in open beta on the Epic Games Store. Blocklords recorded over a million gameplay hours weekly during its soft launch and anticipates a surge in new players ahead of Season 1.

“Crafting strong narratives has always been paramount for us, and Blocklords offers players precisely that platform,” said David Johansson, founder of MetaKing Studios, in a statement. “We have always envisioned a game that’s driven by its players, with immersive mechanics that propel us into a new era of player-centric economy and narrative. We’ve eagerly anticipated sharing ‘Slay The Bear’ and I can’t wait for players to see their characters up on the big screens — this trailer is just a small glimpse of what is to come. Blocklords isn’t just our story, it’s the players’ stories too.”

Backed by gaming titans like Square Enix, Krafton, and Fun Plus, Blocklords, powered by Unity, offers an enthralling amalgamation of gameplay, community prestige, and a captivating narrative. It assures players a community-driven kingdom where gameplay dictates status and strategy is the harbinger of power.

“The ‘Slay the Bear’ trailer is just the beginning,” said Jon Yeo, BAFTA-winning director at Axis Studios, in a statement. “It introduces us to more of the vast and captivating universe that Blocklords has created. Within Blocklords, whether you’re a farmer or a king, your decisions have real, tangible impacts on the world around you. It’s not just a game you play – it’s a world you get to inhabit and shape, and it’s heartening to see studios breaking the mould and innovating within the gaming world. Directing this trailer and becoming a part of the incredible community that exists within Blocklords has been a wonderful experience, and we’re eager to see what’s next for Blocklords.”

With its state-of-the-art graphics, engaging gameplay, and compelling narratives, Blocklords invites players to actively participate in shaping their experiences within its vast universe. Whether farming, fighting, or ruling, Blocklords pioneers a landscape where players can carve their epic tales within a dynamic community founded on a robust franchise framework.

The game is currently in open beta and available to play on the Epic Games Store. A full release is expected next year but the game will remain available to all users as the developers continue their work and new mechanics will continuously be added into the game.

There is currently farming as the main point of early access, and the next update of Blocklords will introduce player-versus-environment farm battles where users will fight a number of mobs; marauders, wolves and of course bears.

The next pre-season of the game will be the Bearslayer season, where users will collect EXP to unlock the coveted bear warriors. This Slay the Bear trailer sets the tone for a chapter full of epic heroes and great rewards.



The cinematic minisodes play an important role in the Blocklords universe, as they transport players to a new world where their characters and choices will impact the overarching story and background of the lore behind the story.

MetaKing Studios has a dedicated team of approximately 40 based around the globe in areas such as development, marketing, art, game design and more.