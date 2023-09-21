We're thrilled to announce the return of GamesBeat Next, hosted in San Francisco this October, where we will explore the theme of "Playing the Edge." Apply to speak here and learn more about sponsorship opportunities here. At the event, we will also announce 25 top game startups as the 2024 Game Changers. Apply or nominate today!

Blowfish Studios, a division of Animoca Brands, said its Phantom Galaxies sci-fi Web3 game will debut on early access on November 2.

The free-to-play experience that bridges the gap between traditional and Web3 gaming caught attention early on thanks to its ambitious quality targets.

Phantom Galaxies will be a vast online multiplayer sci-fi action-RPG set in an immersive universe. It promises fast-paced mecha combat, captivating characters, an engaging storyline, and innovative Web3 integration, the company said. The game aims to introduce a broader audience to the exciting potential of blockchain games.

You can fight in space or on the ground in Phantom Galaxies.

Following an interstellar war, the Commonwealth and the Union have joined forces to establish the Ranger Squadron, an elite group of mecha pilots dedicated to safeguarding human colonies on the frontiers of known space.

Event GamesBeat Next 2023 Join the GamesBeat community in San Francisco this October 24-25. You’ll hear from the brightest minds within the gaming industry on latest developments and their take on the future of gaming.

Learn More

Players assume the role of an ensign in the Ranger Squadron, piloting a transforming mechanized Starfighter to defend against ruthless pirate factions and treacherous alien adversaries, ranging from the scavenging Junkers and paramilitary Brooksea to the reviled Xanorra and vicious Sha’har zealots.

In the game, players can create unique characters, construct and customize their transforming Starfighters to suit their playstyle, and engage in high-intensity combat both in space and on the ground. Their mission is to protect human colonies from relentless pirate hordes, mysterious alien civilizations, and secure strategic locations to defend humanity’s territories.

Ground combat in Phantom Galaxies.

The players have the option to fight solo or form alliances with other pilots in immersive online gameplay. With a myriad of mecha types to choose from, specializing in close, medium, or long-ranged combat, the game offers full customization options for offense, defense, or a balanced approach.

Introducing an intriguing blockchain integration, Phantom Galaxies allows players to own digital assets such as player quarters, hangars to house their starfighters, and even planets that can be developed with various structures such as marketplaces for item trading and refineries for the extensive crafting system. This unique non-fungible token (NFT) integration bridges the gap between traditional gaming and Web3 gaming, leveraging the overlap of gameplay and blockchain technology.

Blowfish Studios is shooting for high-end graphics in Phantom Galaxies.

Blowfish Studios, in collaboration with parent company Animoca Brands, which also owns the decentralized metaverse The Sandbox, aims to deliver an unprecedented gaming experience while pushing boundaries within the Web3 space.

Key gameplay features of Phantom Galaxies include engaging in fast-paced battles against enemy mechs, spacecraft, and colossal capital ships. Players can unlock new abilities, weapon configurations, and upgrades as they progress with their chosen mecha class.

With four distinct mecha classes to choose from, players can customize their loadout to achieve victory on the battlefield. Additionally, they can explore different sectors inhabited by pirates, scavengers, and rogue factions as they travel among the stars.

Phantom Galaxies is a free-to-play Web3 game.

Phantom Galaxies is set to launch on PC in early access on November 2. The free-to-play Web3-enabled version will be accessible through the game’s website and the Epic Games Store, while the version without Web3 integration will be available on the Steam platform.

The game will support multiple languages, including English, Russian, Spanish, German, French, Japanese, and Simplified Chinese. Players can now wishlist Phantom Galaxies on Steam and the Epic Games Store.

In an email to GamesBeat, Blowfish Games managing director Ben Lee said Phantom Galaxies has more than 150 developers on the project, with 102 working on it day-to-day in preparation for the early access launch. The game has more than 20 in-game locations, and players will find themselves battling through vast galaxies, completing deep story-driven quests, and upgrading a plethora of gear.

“An enormous range of unique generative avatars and starfighters will allow players to explore our universe with a look of their very own,” Lee said.

Development started back in February 2019. After 2.5 years, the first episode of the Phantom Galaxies Alpha launched in December 2021, with three more episodes released throughout 2022. The project entered beta in May 2023, and will launch early access in November 2023.

In the company’s view, the Phantom Galaxies Alpha launched as a well-polished single player mech shooter in 2021. In the current beta phase, Blowfish Studios has released the project as a live service looter-shooter multiplayer game, propelling it to greater heights.

The upcoming early access release will expand upon features available in beta, including shifting to a free-to-play experience anyone can join. During this phase, the team will continue to listen to the community and add new features and content in order to improve the quality of gameplay and engagement.

“When we move on from early access, Phantom Galaxies will maintain its velocity and hone in on our vision for a triple-A action-RPG experience,” Lee said.