Blumhouse, the horror film studio started by Jason Blum, has expanded into games and it has hired two more leaders to help run its game studio.

Los Angeles-based Blumhouse Games has filled out its leadership team with two new studio hires, production lead Jo Lammert and technical director Clint Brewer. At the moment, Blumhouse Games isn’t going to make titles basesd on Blumhouse movies like Split, Us or Get Out. Rather, it will make original games based on original ideas in the horror genre.

Lammert will oversee production on the full portfolio of games and support partner developers to bring projects to completion. Previously, Lammert was director of release management at Private Division, working on titles including The Outer Worlds, OlliOlli World, and the BAFTA Award-winning Rollerdrome, and has been a longtime champion of the independent games space.

“Throughout my career I’ve been passionate about helping game developers bring their creative visions to life, and it’s an honor to work with so many amazing talents doing just that in indie-scoped horror at Blumhouse Games,” said Lammert in a statement. “I’m ridiculously stoked to be making spooky games with such cool, kind people.

With more than 20 years in engineering roles at Nvidia, Oculus, EA, Activision and more, Brewer brings a passion for the technical, creative and practical aspects of helping small teams make immersive, atmospheric experiences. After working on some of the biggest games in the world, he comes to Blumhouse Games to blend his deep love of the horror genre and technical expertise.

“I’ve wanted to work directly in the horror industry for a long time,” said Brewer, in a statement. “I’ve got a lot of respect for what Blumhouse has done for horror, and when Zach and Don formed Blumhouse Games, it felt like a dream come true.”

“Our newest hires Jo and Clint bring decades of experience, rounding out our leadership team in engineering and production to assist in bringing our partners’ creative visions to life,” said Blumhouse Games president Zach Wood, in a statement. “Together, we are working to build incredible new experiences in the horror genre and look forward to revealing more details soon.”

Formed earlier this year, Blumhouse Games is led by Wood and CFO Don Sechler. The subsidiary partners with independent game developers to bring their creative vision to life via original, horror-themed games for console, PC and mobile audiences. In the spirit of its film business, Blumhouse Games targets indie-budget games (below $10 million) to enable innovation and pushing creative boundaries.

The Blumhouse Games division has six people and is hiring. Blumhouse has never done third-party games in its previous history, but Blumhouse Games will make third-party games now.