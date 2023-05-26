Connect with top gaming leaders in Los Angeles at GamesBeat Summit 2023 this May 22-23. Register here.

BMW Group is giving a big endorsement to playing video games in your car as it launches the AirConsole gaming platform in its BMW 5 Series cars.

BMW said the partnership will bring a unique kind of in-car gaming to the road for the first time in the new BMW 5 Series. Sadly, but probably for the best, you play when the car isn’t moving.

It allows the driver and passengers to play so-called casual games while the vehicle is stationary as a way of passing time while waiting for the vehicle to charge, for example. (Having just tried out some electric vehicles, I can tell you that charge time is lengthy).

In addition to the new BMW 5 Series, the AirConsole app will be offered in other BMW vehicles. A BMW i5 car with a unique gaming look has been designed by BMW Group Design. This livery transforms the BMW 5 Series into the ultimate gaming station not only technically, but also visually, the company said.

Event GamesBeat Summit 2023 Join the GamesBeat community for our virtual day and on-demand content! You’ll hear from the brightest minds within the gaming industry to share their updates on the latest developments.

Register Here

Easy to use with smartphone as controller

You can play casual mobile games on the BMW’s curved screen while the car isn’t moving.

For the in-car gaming experience, the players simply need their smartphone, which acts as a controller, and the BMW Curved Display.

After starting the AirConsole app in the vehicle, the connection between the smartphone and the vehicle is intuitively established by scanning a QR code on the Curved Display. Then players can get straight down to playing.

The AirConsole app supports multiple players simultaneously. The rear passengers can also participate in the in-car gaming fun during stops. In general, it is possible to play alone or with all vehicle occupants together or in competition mode.

With AirConsole, players can play casual games. These are games that are easy to pick up and play and intuitive to control. The selection available for the market introduction of the new BMW 5 Series saloon includes racing, sports, quiz and music quiz games as well as simulation, strategy, jump-and-run and puzzle games.

The 15 or so titles available to play from the start include Go Kart Go, Golazo, Music Guess and Overcooked. The portfolio of available games will be continually expanded.

BMW i5 with a unique gaming look

Backseat players can also join in the fun in a BMW 5 series car.

To celebrate the launch of in-car gaming, the BMW Group is presenting a BMW i5 with a unique gaming wrap. Its design symbolizes diving into the gaming experience down to the individual pixels.

The large pixels are clearly recognizable as an homage to the now iconic 8-bit era of computer games. The color scheme takes its inspiration from the various games available on the AirConsole platform.

Elements of video game controllers wrap around the i5 and thus pick up on the unique solution for in-car gaming with AirConsole, where the smartphone becomes the controller and puts all the game-play options at the players’ fingertips. I recently toured the Santa Monica, California studio where BMW designs many of its cars and other products.