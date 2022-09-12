Interested in learning what's next for the gaming industry? Join gaming executives to discuss emerging parts of the industry this October at GamesBeat Summit Next. Register today.

Bonnie Ross, the head of Halo developer 343 Industries, today announced she’s leaving the company. Her role will be split into three as Microsoft restructures leadership following her departure.

Ross said in a Twitter post that she is retiring to focus on “a family medical issue” and that she’d originally intended to leave after Halo Infinite’s Winter update went live. She said, “I am incredibly proud of the work everyone at 343 Industries has done with Halo Infinite, the Master Chief Collection, the Halo television series and so much more. It has been an honor to serve alongside the team for the last 15 years and to be a part of the universe that I love.”

According to Windows Central, Microsoft will break up 343’s and Halo’s leadership into multiple roles. Pierre Hintze succeeds Ross as head of the studio. Bryan Koski will become GM of the Halo franchise and Elizabeth Van Wyck will take over business and operations.

Ross was part of 343 Industries when Microsoft formed it in 2007. She was the driving force behind the continuation of the franchise following Bungie’s departure. She oversaw the development of Halo 4, Halo 5: Guardians, Halo Infinite, and the Master Chief Collection. The Academy of Interactive Arts and Sciences’ Hall of Fame made her their 2019 Hall of Fame inductee.