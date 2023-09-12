We're thrilled to announce the return of GamesBeat Next, hosted in San Francisco this October, where we will explore the theme of "Playing the Edge." Apply to speak here and learn more about sponsorship opportunities here. At the event, we will also announce 25 top game startups as the 2024 Game Changers. Apply or nominate today!

Indie game studio Drop Bear Bytes and Versus Evil will launch the post-apocalyptic RPG Broken Roads on the Xbox and Steam on November 14.

The isometric narrative RPG will immerse players in an Australian post-apocalyptic setting, offering exploration, strategic turn-based combat, and impactful philosophical choices.

The game combines traditional and innovative role-playing elements within a classless system, providing players with extensive character development options based on four philosophies: Humanist, Utilitarian, Machiavellian, and Nihilist.

Broken Roads has a moral compass for players.

Moreover, Broken Roads introduces an original morality system, the Moral Compass, in which dialogue options and quest decisions are influenced by a character’s philosophical leaning, shaping the consequences they face.

Craig Ritchie is game director at Drop Bear Bytes in Torquay, Victoria, Australia. In a statement, Ritchie said, “With Broken Roads we wanted to make a deep, moving RPG full of a massive web of choices that allow for unprecedented choice in role-playing. We also wanted to create a fully immersive world based around our native Australia, so a ton of work went into creating an authentic vision of this post-apocalyptic wasteland. Broken Roads may be set in the dusty desert badlands, but we wanted to ensure that it’s also full of compassion, empathy and humanity.”

The developer said the game’s locations have been meticulously recreated, with the development team visiting towns and landmarks in Western Australia to capture authentic visuals, sounds, and atmosphere. Complementing the immersive experience, the atmospheric soundtrack composed by Tim Sunderland features instruments crafted from everyday objects, contributing to the game’s unique and distinctive tone.

“RPGs are deeply embedded into the Versus Evil DNA and Broken Roads is among the best we’ve seen,” said Steve Escalante, general manager of publisher Versus Evil, in a statement. “We are pumped to get ready to launch Broken Roads to the masses and are confident it will strike a chord with fans of Disco Elysium and Pillars of Eternity.”

The devs said Broken Roads will stand out for its vast scope and size, emphasizing its meaningful philosophical choices and the exploration of a captivating Australian post-apocalyptic backdrop.

Drop Bear Bytes was founded in 2019 and Broken Roads is its debut title.