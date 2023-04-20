Connect with top gaming leaders in Los Angeles at GamesBeat Summit 2023 this May 22-23. Register here.

Esports and gaming lifestyle organization XSET signed Web3 gaming creator and advocate Bryce “Brycent” Johnson to its roster. While some esports organizations have experimented with Web3 gaming, none have signed a creator dedicated to Web3 content.

Brycent began building his platform in 2021. The former software engineer turned content creator became prominent in the Axie Infinity community. Later that year, Brycent founded Loot Bolt, a Web3-powered social payments system designed to grow communities. By 2022, Brycent signed a deal with Gary Vaynerchuk’s Vaynersports which is still active.

“For me, being part of XSET is about being part of the tomorrow of gaming culture. The gaming industry is changing and the evolution of change involves all of us,” said Bryce “Brycent” Johnson. “Gaming is an important part of my identity and I love this brand for what it stands for.”

This partnership is XSET’s first effort to engage the Web3 community. Many esports teams are diversifying their revenue streams as a result of the current esports winter.

“XSET was created to reimagine the gaming industry and truly champion voices and gamers that are driving change and innovation in the industry” said XSET CEO, Greg Selkoe. “Brycent is rigorous in his advocacy for the intersection of gaming and Web3. His passion to educate and inspire the gaming community combined with his authenticity and work ethic make him the perfect addition to XSET.”

Brycent is set to support XSET’s upcoming brand campaigns and will be featured in upcoming activations and content. Additionally, Brycent is hosting weekly tournaments for Deaddrop. The Web3-enabled vertical extraction shooter is the first title from Dr. Disrespect’s game development studio: Midnight Society.