I’m guessing that I have heard the song Dynamite more times than you have, as multiple members of my family are huge BTS fans. And so I have no choice but to write this story.

With that disclosure made, South Korea’s Devsisters announced the latest Braver Together update for Cookie Run: Kingdom is now live with an in-game collaboration with the pop icons BTS. The collaboration has already garnered over 3.3 million pre-registrations worldwide on Google Play.

“Braver Together” is inspired by the shared values between the Cookie Run franchise and BTS, bringing fans together and providing a carefully curated and enjoyable experience for both fan communities, the entities said.

BTS has had a history cooperating with game companies like Netmarble and Sea. And since 2009, Devsisters has created classic running games, including OvenBreak (2009), Cookie Run: OvenBreak (2016), and Cookie Run: Kingdom (2021), which have reached over 200 million global downloads.

During the event, BTS members will transform into their own Cookies and perform in the Cookie Kingdom. Leading up to the collaboration in-game, fans worldwide were introduced to the Cookie versions of the seven BTS members (RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook), and short videos of their voice recording sessions were released on social media and met with excitement from fans around the world.

BTS Cookies are a new special rarity and are categorized as a brand new “BTS” class. Like any other Cookie in the kingdom, BTS cookies can interact with decor, remove items, move into production buildings, and go on Bear Jelly Balloon expeditions. They can participate in world exploration, friendly battles, Kingdom Arena, and Guild Battles.

Fans can now interact with the BTS Cookies in a variety of fun, new ways, including:

BTS Costumes – There are 21 new costumes inspired by BTS members’ outfits from the group’s iconic music videos “Butter,” ‘MIC Drop,” and “Permission to Dance.”

BTS Decor – Players can earn normal decor, including easter eggs that can be acquired from clearing various missions and real photocard decor, where users can unlock eight photocards by promoting each BTS Cookie to five stars. After collecting all seven members’ photocards, users will be gifted a framed group photo.

Trailer Upgrades – BTS have their trailer in the Kingdom specifically for upgrading and promoting the BTS Cookies. The trailer will be filled with decorations and become a more comfortable space for the BTS Cookies as players continue to upgrade and promote them. Fans can also check the status of their BTS Cookies, costumes, and decor collections through the trailer.

The update also adds a host of new and exclusive events, including:

Rhythm Stage – BTS Cookies can participate in rhythm games for six BTS songs and experience a ticket book event for clearing Rhythm Stage missions.

Rhythm Run Mode – Players must dodge obstacles and collect army bombs in this running game.

Performance Mode – Players will have to tap notes in rhythm as they slide toward the bottom and work together with Kingdom Cookies to defeat enemies trying to ruin the concert.

Army Bomb Mission – After clearing missions, fans earn ARMY BOMBs that they can use in the special BTS gacha.

Stamp Event – Fans will win a special “Purple Stage” for BTS Cookies to perform when they collect all the stamps acquired by placing collaboration decors and having BTS members interact with them.

Special Stories – As players progress through the collaboration, they will be able to view cutscenes and stories behind BTS members’ Cookie Kingdoms.