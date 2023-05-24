Connect with top gaming leaders in Los Angeles at GamesBeat Summit 2023 this May 22-23. Register here.

Sony and Bungie revealed a new Marathon game during today’s PlayStation Showcase.

Marathon was Bungie’s shooter franchise before striking rich with Destiny. This is the first new entry in the series since 1996’s Marathon Infinity.

This is Bungie’s first new game for PlayStation since Sony acquired the Destiny studio.

The new Marathon will be a PvP extraction shooter, similar to the hit Escape from Tarkov. It’s also coming out for Xbox and PC.