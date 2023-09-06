We're thrilled to announce the return of GamesBeat Next, hosted in San Francisco this October, where we will explore the theme of "Playing the Edge." Apply to speak here and learn more about sponsorship opportunities here. At the event, we will also announce 25 top game startups as the 2024 Game Changers. Apply or nominate today!

The Call of Duty Endowment, which raises money to create jobs for veterans, announced the C.O.D.E. Bowl IV is coming on October 5.

The esports event will feature military esports teams from the United States, United Kingdom, and Canada, competing alongside renowned Call of Duty streamers to crown the 2023 champions.

The esports event could be viewed as both a recruiting tool and a morale builder, but it also accomplishes some good by getting high-paying jobs for veterans.

After the Royal Air Force’s victory in the previous year’s tournament, the stage is set for a new champion to emerge. The military esports teams from the U.S., U.K., and Canada will clash in intense battles, showcasing their skills and strategic prowess. This year, for the first time ever, Canada’s military esports team will join the competition, adding some variety to the teams.

C.O.D.E. Bowl IV is a celebration of the Call of Duty Endowment’s commitment to helping veterans secure high-quality jobs. Since its establishment in 2009, the Endowment has successfully placed over 118,000 veterans in meaningful employment opportunities.

The tournament will be viewable on various platforms, including the Call of Duty YouTube, Twitch, Steam, and Facebook channels, immediately following the premier showcase event for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III Multiplayer, Call of Duty: Mobile, and Call of Duty: Warzone.

The victorious team will be awarded the C.O.D.E. Bowl Trophy. All net proceeds from the tournament will be utilized to facilitate the placement of more veterans into high-quality jobs, reaffirming the endowment’s mission.

USAA, an organization with over a century of service to the military community, is the presenting sponsor of the C.O.D.E. Bowl. Since their involvement in the inaugural C.O.D.E. Bowl event, USAA has distributed over 66,000 C.O.D.E.-inspired downloadable content bundles to U.S. military members and veterans.

As a token of appreciation, viewers of this year’s broadcast will have the opportunity to earn a 30-minute 2XP token every hour and an in-game C.O.D.E. Bowl trophy charm, courtesy of USAA.

Last year’s C.O.D.E. Bowl.

Since its inception, the endowment has emerged as one of the largest philanthropic contributors to veteran employment, generating an estimated $6.9 billion in economic value for veterans in the U.S. and U.K. Activision Blizzard, the parent company of Call of Duty, has donated over $42 million to the organization.

For further information about the Call of Duty Endowment and to explore additional ways to support their mission, visit their official website at. It is important to note that, in compliance with federal rules, all participating U.S. military esports teams will not endorse or engage in any fundraising activities associated with any organization, including the Call of Duty Endowment.

As C.O.D.E. Bowl IV approaches, anticipation mounts, uniting gaming enthusiasts, military personnel, and supporters of veteran employment. Mark your calendars for October 5, 2023, and prepare to witness a thrilling display of skill, teamwork, and the enduring spirit of the Call of Duty community. Together, we can make a significant impact in the lives of veterans and honor their service by helping them find meaningful careers.