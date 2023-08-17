We're thrilled to announce the return of GamesBeat Summit Next, hosted in San Francisco this October, where we will explore the theme of "Playing the Edge." Apply to speak here and learn more about sponsorship opportunities here.

Activision is prepping to reveal Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III at its Shadow Siege Limited Time Event inside Call of Duty: Warzone 2 at 10:30 a.m. Pacific time on Thursday.

Today, Activision gave us a little context for the game, which is a “direct sequel” to last year’s Modern Warfare II and is set to launch on November 10. It’s a surprise to see a “direct sequel” from last year’s title because in the past, Activision rotated the launch year among three major studios and then changed the theme each year, from World War II to Modern Warfare to Black Ops.

Various reports have said there are different explanations for this change. Some say that there was a development hiccup that saw complications such as the waning of demand for World War II games and studios falling behind on the main content. But it’s clear at the moment that Activision is sticking with the popularity of Modern Warfare, which arrived with a bang as a reboot in 2019 and then came again in 2022. Now, in 2023, the third installment of Modern Warfare III is coming, with Sledgehammer Games working closely with Infinity Ward to deliver the game.

Activision said the new title features return of iconic heroes and villains alike. Players will be able to grow closer to the characters, delve deeper into the storylines, and continue to build out progression and loadouts without interruption.

Each title release represents an epic experience that stands on its own in terms of unique gameplay and innovation. Modern Warfare III, however, pays off what the previous titles have set up. It’s poised to settle old scores and start new ones.

“With back-to-back premium releases, we are truly thrilled for what the future holds for Modern Warfare and Call of Duty,” the company said.

In contrast to earlier reports that it might be multiplayer only, the company said it will be a premium annual game experience across campaign, multiplayer and co-operative modes as well as deep integration with Call of Duty: Warzone.

Makarov returns

Vladimir Makarov, an ultranationalist extremist from the first Modern Warfare series, is set to return based on the tease videos so far. At the end of last year’s title, a post-credits scene had Makarov text his comrades the words “no Russian.” That was the name of an infamous mission from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 in 2009, where innocent civilians are massacred.

Makarov’s terrorists walked into an airport in Moscow and mowed down civilians. As the player, you were a CIA agent posing as a terrorist. To stay in hidden, you had to pose as a terrorist and help with the attack on the civilians. It was a controversial mission that communicated the horrors of modern war.

In the new game teasers, Makarov is in prison and presumably escapes, setting in motion the events of the new game. We’ll see how close Activision’s developers skate to the edge of propriety in a video game with the possibility of a new No Russian scene.

In the multiplayer game, players can continue to use the player inventory and weapon progression from last year’s Modern Warfare II into this year’s Modern Warfare III. There will also be “the largest Zombies offering to date” with another Zombies mode.

There will be new “open combat missions in the campaign; new combat vests and a new perk system for customizing your multiplayer operator; new Tac-Stance movement; new after-market parts for gunsmith customization and more.

Players will be able to use one online access point for future Call of Duty content. Starting with Modern Warfare II and Warzone, and now with Modern Warfare III and beyond, players can navigate all their content in one place at the Call of Duty HQ – making it easier to select which game and modes you wish to play.

There will be new additions to the Ricochet Anti-Cheat technology as well as new anti-toxicity plans to continue to deliver a fun, fair and welcoming online experience for all players. There will be a roadmap of post launch live seasons of additional new content.

What are fans excited about? The game will have Modern Warfare II 2009 remastered maps, a Ninja perk, a classic minimap, the ability to cancel both reloads and slides in the middle of the movement, map voting, and a Zombies mode created by Treyarch.