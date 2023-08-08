We're thrilled to announce the return of GamesBeat Summit Next, hosted in San Francisco this October, where we will explore the theme of "Playing the Edge." Apply to speak here and learn more about sponsorship opportunities here.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III will get its first reveal in Warzone 2 on August 17, according to a tweet from Activision.

The tweet comes a day after Activision said that the next installment of Call of Duty will officially launch on November 10.

Message inbound #MW3 #MWIII



Reveal Event August 17 in Warzone



A reveal is coming up in Warzone.

As of June 2022, the Call of Duty series had generated 425 million in lifetime sales, up from 400 million units in April 2021.