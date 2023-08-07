We're thrilled to announce the return of GamesBeat Summit Next, hosted in San Francisco this October, where we will explore the theme of "Playing the Edge." Apply to speak here and learn more about sponsorship opportunities here.

Activision teased that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III is coming November 10.

The news had leaked earlier that the next installment of Call of Duty would return to Modern Warfare series, so it isn’t a surprise in that respect. But the delay in announcing the launch date — until now — has people wondering what’s happening with the franchise this year.

The rumor is that it will continue last year’s story isn’t a surprise. The previous installment, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, had a post-credits teaser at the end of the game that showed the words “No Russian.” This is the name of the controversial mission from the original Modern Warfare 2 that came out in 2009. In that mission, you play as an undercover CIA agent who has to go along with a group of terrorists who massacre civilians at a Russian airport. I was not a fan of that mission, as were many players who felt like shooting civilians — while part of modern warfare — wasn’t enjoyable for a video game.

The November 10 release date fits the usual window for a Call of Duty release. And while the news leak in May of the game’s title, speculation has been high because Activision didn’t make an announcement during the typical June window for either E3 (which of course didn’t happen) or the Summer Game Fest.