GamesBeat Next unites gaming industry leaders for exceptional content, networking, and deal-making opportunities. Join us on Oct 23-24 in San Francisco. Register Now

I had a chance to play the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III multiplayer beta on the PlayStation 5 this week. A bug prevented me from getting early access but I was able to join the general PS beta on Sunday and get some rounds in.

I enjoyed playing the rotations of 6v6 maps like Skid Row, Estate, Rust and Favela. But the ground war map crashed on me a couple of times during the play and so I stayed away from that with my limited time.

You can see a couple of rounds in the videos here. I’ll make as many excuses as I can for the gameplay. The bug delay did cause me to be behind everyone else on leveling up my guns. But that’s where I run out of excuses. What can I say? It’s a tough game.

This map starts out horribly for Dean and then gets a bit better.

You can see me play a round of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III multiplayer beta on the Estate map in the Team Deathmatch mode embedded in this post.

Event GamesBeat Next 2023 Join the GamesBeat community in San Francisco this October 23-24. You’ll hear from the brightest minds within the gaming industry on latest developments and their take on the future of gaming.

Learn More

And there’s a video of a round of Domination on the Skid Row map too.

Overall, these are very familiar maps for veteran Call of Duty players and they’re always making you react instantaneously in a rock-paper-scissors battle with a human opponent. It’s not easy to join, but for the lapsed players who want to come back — this is a perfect way to do it with maps you already know.

I’d like to see more new maps as we get toward launch. But there’s a lot of promise here. I was able to see real progression in my ability to do better in games as I leveled up my assault rifle and got used to playing in the maps again. Rust was my favorite map for the crazy-fast action, but it was the hardest for me to get to an even score of deaths and kills. I feel like the Domination mode in each of the maps added an element of team strategy to the run-and-gun experience.

The PlayStation part of the beta is over now but there will be more coming for Xbox and PC players this coming weekend. And then the game launches on November 10. Looking forward to seeing you all on the battlefield.