Activision announced that Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Season 4 will feature the new map of Vondel when it arrives on June 14. It also showed a trailer of the action in Vondel scenery.

The company made the announcement and showed off gameplay during the Summer Game Fest. Here’s all the details on the new season.

In the description, Activision said:

On June 8, 2023, SpecGru commenced Recon Operation: Red Light, Green Light. This intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) operation took place in Vondel, an historic district within a greater metropolis built on an extensive river network, well away from the current areas of operation (AOs) — Al Mazrah and Ashika Island. Following the complete evacuation of all Vondel civilians after the events of [[REDACTED]], SpecGru deployed several fireteams, including Victor Team consisting of Jesus “Chuy” Ordaz, Enzo Reyes, and Kleópatros “Kleo” Gavras, Activision said. They and other SpecGru forces were met with heavy resistance on the ground. However, they still confirmed the presence of notorious Operator Nikto before reporting that [[REDACTED]] appears to have taken complete control of the city. Activision

As you can see, it’s a new map in the urban area of Vondel, a historic district of a European city. Vondel’s Castle is a 13th-century world heritage site located in the city’s northeast sector. Other points of interest include University, City Hall, Central Station, Mall, Graveyard, Police Station, Stadium, Zoo, Museum