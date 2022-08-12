Interested in learning what's next for the gaming industry? Join gaming executives to discuss emerging parts of the industry this October at GamesBeat Summit Next. Register today.

Capcom veteran Hiroyuki Kobayashi announced on Twitter today that he is joining NetEase after departing the Resident Evil publisher.

Kobayashi was a programmer on the original Resident Evil, which released back in 1996. He has served as a producer on several subsequent Capcom games, including Resident Evil 4 and Devil May Cry 4.

He isn’t the only Japanese developer to join the Chinese gaming conglomerate. NetEase acquired Suda51’s Grasshopper Manufacture in 2001.

Kobayashi said that details on his role as producer at NetEase will come later.