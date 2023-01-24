Connect with top gaming leaders in Los Angeles at GamesBeat Summit 2023 this May 22-23. Register here.

Captain.tv, an indie game developer specializing in games for streamers to play with their audiences, has announced a new racing game: Nitro. The developer is partnering with streamer agency Loaded and top creators such as Ludwig, Quarter Jade and NorthernLion to design, test and promote the upcoming title.

Nitro is designed to put each streamers’ audience into the driver’s seat. The free-to-play title lets streamers host races while viewers can use simple chat commands to control their driver. Partnered streamers and their communities will provide Captain.tv valuable feedback during Nitro’s alpha.

Built for the medium

Livestreams benefit from interactivity; it’s one major advantage the format has over on-demand content. Twitch Plays Pokémon was an early, wildly successful example of chat playing a game together on stream. Now, developers like Captain.tv are building games designed with streamer interactivity at their foundation.

“Our focus at Captain.tv is to build games specifically for streamers and their communities to play together and to help streamers with their goals around building communities,” said Bradley Ross, CEO of Captain.tv.

Prior to Nitro, Captain.tv’s prior title Stream Raiders was a major hit with creators. The title has streamers leading their army of viewers into battle. The short one to three minute rounds allow streamers to ‘play’ the game during breaks. Over 40,000 streamers have played Stream Raiders, which has generated over $4 million in revenue for their partnered streamers.

Streamer led

Nitro represents a next step for the streamer-led game genre. The partnerships with Loaded and creators like Ludwig, Quarter Jade and NorthernLion give creators (and their audiences) a voice in Captain.tv’s development process.

“We love to see Captain.tv partnering with content creators throughout the game’s lifecycle and starting early in development. That early integration has resulted in a product with both unique mechanics and a marketing campaign that uniquely integrates community players, content creators and genuinely highlights the game,” said Monica Loya-Clarke, VP of game developer partnerships at Loaded.

Loaded is responsible for brokering the deal between Captain.tv and its initial streamer partners, alongside developing Nitro’s go-to-market strategy. Fans should expect further partnerships through Loaded. This deal is part of the agency’s recently announced consultancy and production studio venture, Open World.

In addition to taking in streamer feedback, Nitro will include opportunities for streamers to monetize their audiences directly. Certain microtransactions in the game will support both the developer and the streamer. Initially, the game will have custom cosmetics such as car skins, characters and emotes available for purchase.

Fans and Streamers can go to PlayNitro.com to learn more about the game and to sign up for early-access.