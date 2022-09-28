Interested in learning what's next for the gaming industry? Join gaming executives to discuss emerging parts of the industry this October at GamesBeat Summit Next. Register today.

Analytics group, data.ai, has released a new gaming report. This report focuses on social casino games popularity over the last few years, culminating with H1 2022. Let’s take a look at a few of the interesting insights gathered.

Top markets for casino games

The top market for casino games is, unsurprisingly, the United States. The U.S accounted for 60% of consumer spending worldwide, though it fell slightly this year versus last. China saw a gigantic jump in consumer spending, going from $112 million to $224.9 million. Taiwan was slightly up over Q2 2021, with most of the rest of the list showing slight drop-off.

Popular subgenres in casino games

One of the interesting charts in this latest report is what subgenres are popular among casino games. Slots has taken the number one spot for quite some time, which is no surprise as they are the most popular traditional casino game. Card games flirt with overtaking slots on occasion but have yet to break through. Teen Patti (an Indian card game) has shown the largest growth over the last five years.

Popularity with older age groups

One thing made clear in this report is that casino games are vastly more popular with older people. Other Casino is the most downloaded category with Gen Z, but every other genre sees severe drops. Casino games are most popular with the 45+ crowd, with 35-44 overtaking the older group in poker and lotto/scratchers.

Conclusion

As with most mobile games, casino gaming has taken off over the last few years. It doesn’t seem to be slowing down, either. For more detailed information about casino gaming, check out the data.ai site over here.