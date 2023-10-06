GamesBeat Next unites gaming industry leaders for exceptional content, networking, and deal-making opportunities. Join us on Oct 23-24 in San Francisco. Register Now

Netflix has quickly renewed Castlevania: Nocturne after its September 28 debut. The Konami property has been a major success among Netflix’s game-to-film adaptations. The original anime-styled series ran for four seasons.

Nocturne is a sequel set during the French Revolution — about 300 years after the original Castlevania series. It is based on 1993’s Castlevania: Rondo of Blood and its 1997 sequel, Symphony of the Night.

Nocturne follows Annette, a sorceress from the Caribbean, teaming up with Richter Belmont, the last descendent of the famed vampire hunting family. Together, they fight a Vampire messiah that is allied with the counter-revolutionary aristocracy.

“Thanks to all of the Castlevania fans old and new for the amazing response and support!” said series creator and co-showrunner Clive Bradley and co-showrunner Kevin Kolde. “We are excited to be able to bring you more ‘Castlevania: Nocturne’ and the next chapter in the rise of Richter Belmont.”

Event GamesBeat Next 2023 Join the GamesBeat community in San Francisco this October 24-25. You’ll hear from the brightest minds within the gaming industry on latest developments and their take on the future of gaming.

Learn More

Castlevania: Nocturne SEASON 2 is OFFICIALLY in production.



Thank you to all of the fans – new and returning – who tuned into watch Castlevania: Nocturne. If you still haven't given the series a try, now's your moment.



Castlevania: Nocturne is now streaming, only on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/po47KFwgjT — Castlevania: Nocturne (@Castlevania) October 6, 2023

Since its debut, Nocturne hit the top 10 list for English TV shows. Additionally, the series reached the top 10 in 40 different countries. However, Nocturne has been reviewed less positively than the original series. Per IMDB, Nocturne is rated a 7.7 out of 10 while the original sits at an 8.3 out of 10.

Project 51 Productions and Powerhouse Animation are signed on to continue producing Castlevania: Nocturne for Netflix. Production has already begun.