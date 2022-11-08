Did you miss a session from GamesBeat Summit Next 2022? All sessions are now available for viewing in our on-demand library. Click here to start watching.

CCP Games has launched Eve: Uprising, the “infernal climax” to the latest narrative arc for online game Eve Online.

Reykjavík, Iceland, CCP Games continues to operate the science fiction game that first debuted in 2003.

Following months of construction by the Amarr empire, an activated Prototype Stellar Transmuter in the Turnur system has destabilized, and this unstable technology triggered the fury of its system’s sun to scorch an entire planet. In the aftermath of the inferno, the intrepid pilots of New Eden must rally to determine the future of Eve Online’s empires.

“Our goal with EVE: Uprising is to give our community more control over New Eden’s vast solar systems and strengthen their connection to others, whether they are NPC groups or fellow capsuleers,” said Bergur Finnbogason, Eve Online’s creative director, in a statement. “The decisions that you, your friends and your rivals make, will set the course for EVE’s future. Every in-game action and reaction holds weight, contributing to a domino effect of gripping outcomes.”

As battle lines are drawn among the factions, players can use new Frontline and Advantage features within Factional Warfare to focus their efforts toward key, emerging conflicts where history will be written once more.

The future of war rests in the hands of New Eden’s capsuleers with a combat-intense update to Factional Warfare (FW).

With three operational states (Frontlines, Command Operations or Rearguard), systems now provide a range of rewards dependent on their proximity to enemy territory as well as gameplay properties which affect the field of battle.

By conquering enemy territory, the Advantage feature allows players to give their chosen faction an edge in the warzone; from building propaganda structures to completing system-based activities, the more involved your faction is the greater the victory. As the system evolves, players will see the battlefield of New Eden pose new challenges, threats and unexpected consequences.

Unlocking a bright future for personalization through the new Paragon Corporation, pilots can add a variety of alliance and corporation emblems to decorate their ships and fly their colors via the first phase of the Heraldry system. Players interested in displaying their alliance or corporation emblems on hulls can locate Paragon Corporation agents at designated stations throughout EVE Online’s busiest trade systems. Emblems are obtained via an exchange system, where players submit crafted hulls for their emblem of choice.

Fleets are getting ready for battle in Eve Online.

Eager pilots can now build hulls for new destroyers and dreadnaughts across each empire, totaling eight new ships in addition to the eight frigates and battlecruisers released last month. You can admire your ships in new visually-immersive hangars within certain player-owned structures, showcasing a new level of graphical fidelity for Eve Online.

Eve: Uprising also includes a range of other improvements to sound and visuals across the board. For all players, a new default overview inspired by the Z-S Overview Pack is now available. With the latest iteration to Eve Evolved, players will hear refined turret audio and soundtracks for FW sites, plus benefit from AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 1.0 and the addition of Object Instancing and Ambient Occlusion.

With today’s launch of a dedicated Spanish-language client, more players from around the world can now benefit from fully localized audio and text across Eve Online.