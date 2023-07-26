Missed the GamesBeat Summit excitement? Don't worry! Tune in now to catch all of the live and virtual sessions here.

CD Projekt Red announced today that it’s laying off 9% of its staff, which is around 100 people. According to the company, this is part of a restructuring plan surrounding its work on new titles. This is the third time the company has laid off employees this year, with previous layoffs affecting staff at CDPR itself and its subsidiary studio Molasses Flood.

CDPR CEO Adam Kiciński explained the layoffs in a blog post, saying that CDPR is reevaluating its team and structure as it juggles multiple games in development. “There’s no easy way to say this, but today we are overstaffed. We have talented people on board who are finishing their tasks and — based on current and expected project needs — we already know we don’t have other opportunities for them in the next year.”

Kiciński added that several of the employees will stay through the first quarter of 2024. The company previously laid off several employees who worked on the soon-to-be-defunct Witcher card game Gwent, as well as 29 employees at Molasses Flood, which is currently working on Project Sirius, a multiplayer title set in the Witcher universe.

CDPR has several games in the works, as of its latest reports. These include Project Polaris, the first title in a new Witcher trilogy; Project Orion, a new Cyberpunk title; Project Hadar, a new IP; and a remake of the first Witcher game.