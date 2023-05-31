Connect with top gaming leaders in Los Angeles at GamesBeat Summit 2023 this May 22-23. Register here.

Several veteran game developers who previously worked at CD Projekt Red revealed this week that they’d founded a new studio, called Blank. The co-founders are working on Blank.’s first project, a story-focused that represents the studio’s new, clean slate approach to development.

The studio’s co-founders include Mateusz Kanik (now Blank.’s game director), Jędrzej Mróz, Marcin Jefimow (both executive producers) and Mikołaj Marchewka (managing director). Of the four, all but Marchewka previously worked with CD Projekt Red. Several of the studio’s other employees also share this history, including design director Michal Dobrowolski and narrative director Artur Ganszyniec. Grzegorz Przybyś also joins as art director.

Kanik and Jefimow spoke with GamesBeat about starting Blank. Both said that one of the principles behind the studio was the desire to work on a shorter, richer experience after having worked on some of the biggest sandbox titles in existence. Kanik said, “When you’re working on a huge, open-world RPG, you have systems that are meant to work in many possible situations. You’re losing the chance to make truly filmic, polished, top-notch quality games. After I left, I started thinking about creating a studio where — in a time when the whole industry is saying ‘Bigger means better’ — we take a different approach and focus on quality.”

Jefimow said the studio’s approach leans towards smaller-scale games and sustainable development cycles. “I started making games because I love doing it, and I lost that at some point. I think it was due to the scale. I wanted to explore something different … . We say we dare to be different and champion quality in games.”

None of Blank.’s founders spoke about the game they’re currently making, except to say that it’s a character-driven, story-focused game set in a post-apocalyptic world. It’s also an original IP. The studio’s co-founders are currently expanding the team as they continue this new title’s development.