Over the last couple of decades, world mapping and representation in the digital space has made great strides. As an example, early flight sims used large colored boxes to denote different areas of the map. Now I can fly over where I grew up and point out landmarks and friends houses with ease. That type of accurate mapping data comes from geospatial computer mapping companies like Cesium.
Cesium, which already works with Unreal, has announced the release of its Unity plugin. The plugin, available for free under the Apache 2.0 license, allows for real-world map integration in Unity projects.
“Real-time 3D graphics and game engines are key enablers for an engaging and creator-empowered metaverse,” said Cesium CEO Patrick Cozzi in a press release. “We look forward to the inspiring experiences the Unity community will build with 3D geospatial data enabled by Cesium for Unity.”
Cesium integrates with Unity’s game objects, components, and character controllers. Also of note, the plugin comes with a highly detailed WGS84 globe. Optionally, the software can integrate with Cesium Ion — a platform for tiling, hosting, and serving geospatial data as 3D tiles.
As of now, the software supports mobile and VR development on Windows, MacOS, Android, Quest 2, and Quest pro. More platforms will be available after full launch in 2023.
Check out Cesium for Unity on the developers site.
