Checkout.com, a global payment solution provider, has partnered with NetEase Games, the online games division of NetEase.

With this strategic collaboration, Checkout.com will support NetEase Games’ international payment operations and accelerate its global and commercial expansion.

NetEase Games is a global developer and publisher of video game intellectual property. With this partnership, Checkout.com will provide acquiring for international credit card networks such as VISA and Mastercard, along with optimization solutions to drive payment success rates and improve user experience.

The company will also assist NetEase Games in creating payment pages to enable convenient credit top-ups for international players across a range of NetEase Games.

According to data released by Sensor Tower, in May 2023, 43 Chinese game developers ranked in the top 100 highest-earning global mobile publishers, generating a combined revenue of $2.1 billion.

Brian Sze, head of Asia Pacific at Checkout.com, said in a statement, “We are thrilled to collaborate closely with NetEase Games, one of the global leading game industry leaders. Leveraging our valuable experience in addressing challenges such as fragmented payment methods, and fraud prevention encountered by enterprises in their international expansion, Checkout.com is enabling NetEase Games to achieve worldwide business development and penetration.”

Checkout.com said its modular payments platform is ideal for enterprise businesses looking to seamlessly integrate better payment solutions.