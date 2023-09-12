We're thrilled to announce the return of GamesBeat Next, hosted in San Francisco this October, where we will explore the theme of "Playing the Edge." Apply to speak here and learn more about sponsorship opportunities here. At the event, we will also announce 25 top game startups as the 2024 Game Changers. Apply or nominate today!

Toikido is teaming up with Chuck E. Cheese to bring an immersive Piñata Smashlings experience to young fans both in-game and in-store.

This groundbreaking collaboration marks the first official integration of Chuck E. Cheese’s characters into the Roblox platform. Supersocial and Toikido created the Piñata Smashlings game on Roblox. It’s a three-way marriage of digital and physical entertainment.

The fully integrated three-month campaign, set to launch in October and run until the end of the year, will take place at participating Chuck E. Cheese fun centers across the United States and Canada. The promotion promises a range of exciting events, including product sampling weekends and an opportunity for fans to design their own Piñata Smashlings character.

Players will have the exclusive ability to collect Chuck E. Cheese characters within the new Piñata Smashlings Roblox game.

Three partners in digital/physical entertainment.

“Chuck E. Cheese is a favorite destination for kids across the U.S. and Canada – and a fantastic partner for Piñata Smashlings,” said Darran Garnham, CEO of Toikido, in a statement. “Like Toikido, Chuck E. Cheese is dedicated to providing unique and memorable character-focused entertainment, and we look forward to a successful collaboration that will bring Chuck E. Cheese into the Piñataverse and deliver a range of innovative and fun experiences for kids and their families, in-game and in-store.”

Melissa Mcleanas, a vice president at Chuck E. Cheese, said in a statement, “Toikido’s focus and emphasis on operating at ‘the speed of culture’ makes them an ideal partner for us as our global media, licensing, and entertainment division grows, and is taking our iconic IP and characters to new dimensions. The expansive digital universe of Piñata Smashlings paired with the global scale of our fun centers creates the perfect platform to entertain kids and families everywhere.”

Enter the Pinataverse.

The partnership will enable players of the Piñata Smashlings Roblox game worldwide to digitally engage with the Chuck E. Cheese characters as Smashlings, both in-game and in the metaverse. Additionally, the collaboration includes various physical in-store activities, digital signage, prizes, and two product sampling weekends at participating Chuck E. Cheese locations on October 21-22 and November 11-12.

As part of the campaign, Chuck E. Cheese characters such as Chuck E. Cheese, Pasqually, Mr. Munch, Jasper T. Jowels, Helen Henry, and Bella B. will be transformed into Smashlings characters. Players will have the exciting task of collecting them all to unlock a dedicated Chuck E. Cheese-branded area within the game. And a “Design Your Own Piñata Smashlings” competition will allow one grand prize winner’s Smashling creation to be placed in the game for worldwide player collection.

The collaboration will also feature a “golden ticket” promotion, rewarding kids who receive the Piñata Smashlings trading card of a special gold Chuck E. Cheese with a birthday party and an exclusive Piñata Smashlings prize package.

Chuck E. Cheese will showcase Piñata Smashlings video content on its in-store CEC Media Network, which includes over 5,000 screens in all fun centers across the United States. Additionally, digital channels and promotional signage will be utilized to further engage visitors.