Missed the GamesBeat Summit excitement? Don't worry! Tune in now to catch all of the live and virtual sessions here.
Paradox Interactive revealed the launch date for the upcoming city-building sim, Cities: Skyline II, at today’s Xbox Game Showcase. The new title launches on October 24 on both Xbox Series X/S and Game Pass.
The new game appears to have several similar mechanics to the original title, albeit with a graphical tune-up.
You can watch the new trailer above.
GamesBeat's creed when covering the game industry is "where passion meets business." What does this mean? We want to tell you how the news matters to you -- not just as a decision-maker at a game studio, but also as a fan of games. Whether you read our articles, listen to our podcasts, or watch our videos, GamesBeat will help you learn about the industry and enjoy engaging with it. Discover our Briefings.