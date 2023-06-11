Missed the GamesBeat Summit excitement? Don't worry! Tune in now to catch all of the live and virtual sessions here.

Paradox Interactive revealed the launch date for the upcoming city-building sim, Cities: Skyline II, at today’s Xbox Game Showcase. The new title launches on October 24 on both Xbox Series X/S and Game Pass.

The new game appears to have several similar mechanics to the original title, albeit with a graphical tune-up.

You can watch the new trailer above.