Watchmaker Citizen has debuted its CZ Smart Watch with its proprietary wellness software that anticipates, learns, and gets smarter with the wearer.

CZ Smart YouQ forecasts 24 hours ahead to help the wearer extend peaks and curb drops in alertness. It leverages NASA scientific research and AI models built with IBM Watson studio to offer personalized actions to optimize wearer wellness.

Citizen made the announcement at the CES 2023 tech trade show in Las Vegas. It’s interesting to see a 100-year-old watch company pushing into wearables like a startup.

The CZ Smart YouQ software helps the wearer understand and anticipate patterns of fatigue and alertness. It offers customized insights and personalized strategies to build better habits to maximize a wearer’s daily potential. CZ Smart watches combine watch design, purposeful function, and innovative technology in a game-changing wearable device, the company said.

Using research on biofeedback and neural networks developed within the IBM Watson Studio workspace, CZ Smart YouQ can learn and understand the wearer’s chronotype (an individual’s preferred timing of sleep and wake) within seven to ten days by processing their sleep data and Alert Scores. It deepens that understanding over time.

Alert Scores are generated when a wearer takes a custom-designed Alert Monitor test, a consumer-facing iteration of NASA’s Psychomotor Vigilance Task Test (PVT+), originally developed to determine the mental acuity of astronauts. The CZ Smart YouQ Alert Monitor was designed based on NASA’s PVT+ test and utilizing research from leading science and academic experts at NASA’s Ames Research Center Fatigue Countermeasures Laboratory. The Alert Monitor tests are brief, gamified, and can be taken daily to measure the wearer’s alertness.

The watch gathers personal data points captured with the watch, including Alert Scores, chronotype, sleep patterns, activity, and heartrate monitoring. Then CZ Smart YouQ quantitatively analyzes and learns about the wearer’s unique characterization, rhythms, and habits to enhance personalization.

By utilizing a dynamic recognition model to match wearers to their chronotype, the CZ Smart YouQ application recommends highly personalized Power Fixes, suggested actions to help the wearer mitigate the effects of fatigue, improve alertness, and promote the building of better habits, readying the wearer to meet whatever the day may bring.

Over time, aggregating wearer data will enable CZ Smart YouQ to cater to wearers more personally; not just in understanding them, and their relationship to chronotypes, but also in understanding the effectiveness of certain Power Fixes for each person.

“The latest CZ Smart watch is a game-changing product that brings Citzen’s’s legacy of watchmaking together with best-in-class research and technology of NASA and IBM, directly to wearers’ wrists,” said Jeffrey Cohen, President at Citizen Watch America, in a statement. “Coupled with the proprietary CZ Smart YouQ application, this smartwatch is a revolution in wearable wellness.”

The YouQ Software is available exclusively on the second generation of CZ Smart watches. Styles include a sport model, available with silicone, leather, and stainless-steel bracelet straps and a casual model in mesh bracelet, stainless steel links, and silicone straps. All Citizen CZ Smart watches offer downloadable, customizable dials and a range of interchangeable bracelet, mesh, leather, and silicone straps for practicality and style preference.

Citizen also highlighted a new second-generation hybrid smartwatch at CES 2023, which will launch to consumers in the second half of 2023, with the YouQ wellness software implemented in due course (date to be confirmed). It uses a Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear4100+ processor.

Citizen launched the first generation of CZ Smart watches in November 2020 with the brand’s first-ever touchscreen smartwatch, followed by a hybrid model in fall 2021. The latest generation of CZ Smart watches with the proprietary CZ Smart YouQ application will be available in the U.S. at www.citizenwatch.com starting in March 2023.