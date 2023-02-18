Connect with top gaming leaders in Los Angeles at GamesBeat Summit 2023 this May 22-23. Register here.

Belated Happy Valentine’s Day, everyone! It’s been an interesting, if not especially exciting week, with some financial earnings reports giving us a peek behind the curtain with some games companies. One of those is Embracer, which has apparently decided it’s going to launch all of the games in the next few years. If this means I get a new Tomb Raider, that’s one thing. If it means I get a new Deus Ex game, then Embracer, you’d better put your money where your mouth is.

Firaxis also gave me an end-of-week surprise today by announcing a new Civilization game. Not sure when that’s going to come out, but that’s positive news. Sadly, it also came packaged with news about the departure of Jake Solomon, but at least he gave us Marvel’s Midnight Suns, which I thoroughly enjoyed.

I also realized while I was writing this column that I missed the reveal, earlier this week, of the latest PS Plus Extra game titles. These will include relatively recent releases like Horizon Forbidden West and The Quarry, among others. I ponder the question sometimes: Will PlayStation ever get to the point where it’s willing to put its games on PS Plus at launch, if only to compete with Game Pass? My gut says, “No,” but my head says it’s inevitable. As yet, the question is hypothetical, but it reoccurs to me every time I see the list of PS Plus launches on my news feed.

This week, I can finally reveal that I have been, and will continue to play, both Octopath Traveler II and Like a Dragon: Ishin! While I’m not ready to give my opinions on either, the juxtaposition between the two has made for a very bizarre week. At this rate, I’m never going to finish the Dead Space remake, but I can’t complain at all. Just to make things even stranger, Slime Rancher 2 just launched a new update. That means I’m going to have to take a break from my fantasy RPG and a jaunt with my Samurai-Kiryu to rejoin my wiggly children. (Pretty sure I’ve never written that sentence before.)

What to play this week

What’s new:

Wild Hearts

Blanc

Tales Of Symphonia Remastered

Dust & Neon

Wanted: Dead

The Settlers: New Allies

Elderand

Tomb Raider Reloaded

Wild West Dynasty

Souls of Chronos

Labyrinth of Galleria: The Moon Society

New on subscription services:

Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord (Xbox Game Pass)

Cities: Skylines – Remastered (Xbox Game Pass)

Shadow Warrior 3: Definitive Edition (Xbox Game Pass)

Guts N Goals (Xbox Games with Gold)

Across the Obelisk (GeForce Now)

Captain of Industry (GeForce Now)

Cartel Tycoon (GeForce Now)

SimRail — The Railway Simulator (GeForce Now)

Warpips (GeForce Now)

Farmside (Apple Arcade)