Supercell’s globally popular mobile games Clash of Clans and Clash Royale are now playable on the Windows PC for the first time via a beta on Google Play Games.

Helsinki, Finland-based Supercell has generated billions in revenues over the years from the games, based on Supercell’s annual reports.

The company’s dream is to create great games that as many people as possible play for years and that are remembered forever. Now, for the first time ever, the company will officially support the two games worldwide on PC to help provide more opportunities to play for the players and to reach new players.

These official releases through Google Play Games support mouse controls, optimized graphics, and high-end performance capabilities.

“We want to put our players first in everything we do, and our players have been asking for a way to play on PC. We hope to see many of them use this new way to play Clash and enjoy it even more!”, said Stuart McGaw, general manager of Clash of Clans, in a statement.

Clash of Clans is a strategy game that has continuously topped app charts since it launched over a decade ago. In the game, players customize their village, build an army and crush their opponents. Players can also join a Clan, or establish a Clashing legacy by creating their own.

Clash Royale is a real-time multiplayer battle game from Supercell featuring some of the most familiar and loved characters from Clash of Clans. In the game, players build a Battle Deck from 100+ cards like Barbarians, Hog Rider, Baby Dragon, Archers and try to outsmart the enemy in intense battles.

Clash of Clans and Clash Royale are available now and playable on PC via Google Play Games (beta). Supercell said the gameplay is exactly the same as on mobile devices. With Supercell ID, you can log into your game on both platforms. All progress will be saved with Supercell ID, no matter which version you use. There is cross-platform play with other Supercell players on all platforms, but you can’t play both mobile and PC at the same time on the same account.

The games are free to play on PC and mobile. Supercell itself created the PC versions and it will operate them.

Supercell is a game company based in Helsinki, Finland, with offices in San Francisco, Seoul and Shanghai. Since its launch in 2010, the company has brought five games to the global market: Hay Day, Clash of Clans, Boom Beach, Clash Royale and Brawl Stars.

Supercell said it isn’t making promises about getting Hay Day, Brawl Stars, and Boom Beach on the Windows PC, but it will keep people posted on potential future updates. Supercell said mobile will for sure continue to be its key area, but it is open to other platforms, too.