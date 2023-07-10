Missed the GamesBeat Summit excitement? Don't worry! Tune in now to catch all of the live and virtual sessions here.

Electronic Arts said Cliffhanger Games will make the original Black Panther game in collaboration with Marvel Games.

Cliffhanger Games is a new triple-A development studio based in Seattle, and it’s working on an original, third-person, single-player Black Panther game.

The mission is to build an expansive and reactive world that empowers players to experience what it is like to take on the mantle of Wakanda’s protector, the Black Panther. The announcement comes on the 57th anniversary of Black Panther’s comic debut this July.

Led by Kevin Stephens (Monolith Productions), Cliffhanger has already brought together talent with leaders from the critically acclaimed and innovative action-adventure game, Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor, along with veterans of top franchises including Halo Infinite, God of War, Call of Duty and others.

“We’re dedicated to delivering fans a definitive and authentic Black Panther experience, giving them more agency and control over their narrative than they have ever experienced in a story-driven video game,” said Stephens, in a statement. “Wakanda is a rich superhero sandbox, and our mission is to develop an

epic world for players who love Black Panther and want to explore the world of Wakanda as much as we do.”

As we begin this remarkable journey, we are excited to be working with Marvel Games to ensure that we craft every aspect of Wakanda, its technology, its heroes, and our own original story with the attention to detail and authenticity that the world of Black Panther deserves.

“It’s an incredibly rare opportunity to build a new team around the values of diversity, collaboration, and empowerment,” said Stephens. “We want our game to enable players to feel what it’s like to be worthy of the Black Panther mantle in unique, story-driven ways, and we want Cliffhanger Games to empower everyone on our team as we collaborate to bring this amazing world to life.”

Stephens said the Seattle studio is hiring people in the coming years.

“We’re still early in development with a long road ahead, but we know the foundation to any great story is to build an experienced team with diverse voices and perspectives and that’s what we want to build, especially with a SuperHero as important as Black Panther,” Stephens said.