Cloud Imperium Games (CIG) announced today that it is acquiring Turbulent, the Canadian studio that has assisted in the development of CIG’s perpetually developed space sim, Star Citizen. Turbulent becomes one of several studios under CIG, which has locations in Texas, Manchester, Los Angeles, Frankfurt, Montreal and Toronto.

Chris Roberts, CEO of CIG, said in a statement, “We enthusiastically welcome Turbulent to our family of studios, as an integral part of our Star Citizen development. Fundamentally, we recognize the shared cultural values and passions between our two companies, which have helped create a natural synergy and development pipeline for our joint projects over the past decade.”

Benoit Beauséjour, Turbulent’s CTO and co-founder, said of the acquisition: “After more than a decade of shared success, it was only natural that the next step be to join forces. The Montreal and Quebec gaming and tech industry benefit from this transaction, which serves to reaffirm the depth of talent to be found here. And we will benefit from the expertise of a huge global network of CIG talent while our studio team will now be able to work on projects that are international in scope.”

According to CIG, Turbulent’s staff and structure will remain unchanged, and the team will continue working on its current project. Beausejour and Turbulent CEO Marc Beaudet will both join the CIG executive group as CTO and SVP of studio operations, respectively. They’ll also both become CIG shareholders.