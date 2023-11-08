GamesBeat Next's on-demand library is now live! Start catching up on the 30+ sessions you might have missed. Watch Now

Japanese immersive entertainment studio Cocone said it will launch its Toyverse service in the U.S. in early 2024.

The service will bring customization and ownership to the digital toys market with an emphasis on digital interactions, self-expression and artistic collaboration.

Toyverse is a realm where toys are animated by the power of joy. Players will embark on a mission to reinvigorate the ailing Toyverse universe. Toyverse is centered around providing a digital space where users can express their individuality and forge emotional connections.

Players will craft their own avatar known as “nOn,” a digital toy that can be extensively customized with a wide array of sticker packs. These packs can be acquired by completing various missions and quests or purchased in-game.

Event GamesBeat Next On-Demand 2023 Did you miss out on GamesBeat Next?Â Head to our on-demand library to hear from the brightest minds within the gaming industry on latest developments and their take on the future of gaming.

Watch Now

The gameplay allows users to showcase their nOn on a variety of adventures, both as solo explorers and with friends. The quests involve saving the Toyverse, capturing moments with their customized creations, and navigating the expansive digital terrain of the Toyverse world, all while engaging with posts, commenting, and liking content that preserves these precious memories.

Cocone lets players customize and own their digital items.

Choi Dongjun, CEO of Cocone V, said in a statement, “Our team of visionary developers and designers have crafted an adorable, playful universe that combines the joy of children’s toys with the limitless possibilities found within the metaverse. We are eager to bring artists’ inspirational concepts to life as stickers and witness how players express their creativity through the Toyverse social network.”

Toyverse is scheduled for release on mobile devices in early 2024 and has a robust roadmap for the year ahead. This includes additional maps, new sticker packs, and a range of story-driven missions that players can undertake daily or weekly, either alone or in the company of friends. The continuously expanding digital world and its vibrant community are expected to keep players engaged and excited.

Mari Kim, CEO of Cocone New York, said in a statement, “Toyverse represents our second major foray into the US mobile gaming market and is another testament to what Cocone does best – creating unique digital universes for players to explore, document, and enjoy. The launch will be a pivotal step in our ongoing efforts to internationally expand captivating and creative metaverse experiences to a new audience.”

Back in August, Cocone, which has had more than 130 million downloads of its games and over a million digital items created, said it was expanding into the U.S. market with its digital fashion entertainment.

Cocone has rapidly grown since its start in 2008 and has become one of the most popular studios in Asia. With offices spanning across Japan, Korea, China, Singapore, Estonia, United Arab Emirates, and now the United States, Cocone has amassed over two million monthly active users (MAUs) worldwide.

Cocone’s Toyverse is about self-expression.

The company has created over one million unique digital items and generated a staggering 16.6 billion digital items across its services.

In October, the company announced that it would launch in the U.S. with its virtual world experience with its upcoming major service release, Centennial.

Led by artist and digital creator Mari Kim, Centennial aims to redefine how Western audiences connect with one another socially and view virtual world experiences. The launch is scheduled for January 2024 and will mark Cocone’s entry into the U.S. market.