Cocone, a Japanese immersive entertainment studio, plans to enter the U.S. gaming and entertainment market with its avatars and digital fashion creations.

Cocone has rapidly grown since its start in 2008 and has become one of the most popular studios in Asia. With offices spanning across Japan, Korea, China, Singapore, Estonia, United Arab Emirates, and now the United States, Cocone has amassed over two million monthly active users (MAUs) worldwide.

The company has created over one million unique digital items and generated a staggering 16.6 billion digital items across its services.

The studio has a track record of partnering with global brands such as Disney and Sanrio, and its progressive technology has redefined the way people connect with the digital world. Cocone’s immersive social experience revolves around character creation.

Cocone is expanding from Japan to the U.S.

Cocone’s entry into the U.S. market will be marked by the launch of three new services: Centennial, C.A.T. Club, and Toyverse. These services are scheduled to be released between the fourth quarter of 2023 and the first quarter of 2024, with additional announcements expected in early 2024.

Leveraging their nearly 15 years of experience in operating metaverse services and avatar creation, Cocone aims to establish a secure ecosystem that connects virtual world assets with the real-world economy.

Cocone currently operates sixteen active services, including popular titles like Pokecolo and Livly Island. These games have garnered over 130 million unique logins and achieved top sales rankings in several Asian countries.

Centennial, a collaboration with artist and Cocone NY CEO Mari Kim, will be the first title to launch in the U.S. market. Set in Centennial City, the game provides an immersive world where players can create their own unique avatars, interact with various life forms, and engage in social activities. Centennial is scheduled for release in Q4 2023.

Kim, the lead designer of Centennial, said in a statement, “The U.S. has a vibrant gaming community, and we think our fresh approach to design and personal connection through the metaverse will resonate strongly with the Western audience. We have proven ourselves as a leading studio for innovation, creativity, and pushing boundaries, and we believe our maturity in the space will be a key differentiator in this competitive market.”

Cocone wants to create your alter ego.

Cocone’s C.A.T. Club is a collection-based experience where players collect “Cryptons” as in-game currency to purchase virtual items. The service offers a simulated investing experience through a “parody” market, without real currency being exchanged. Interested players can pre-register for C.A.T. Club on their website.

Toyverse, set to launch in Q1 2024, encourages players to express their emotions and individuality through toy creation. The toys serve as players’ avatars, and extensive customization options allow for showcasing unique ideas and styles. Toyverse provides a digital space for communication and coexistence among its growing user base.