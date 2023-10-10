GamesBeat Next unites gaming industry leaders for exceptional content, networking, and deal-making opportunities. Join us on Oct 23-24 in San Francisco. Register Now

Cocone, a Japanese immersive entertainment studio, is preparing to launch its virtual world experience with its upcoming major service release, Centennial.

Led by artist and digital creator Mari Kim, Centennial aims to redefine how Western audiences connect with one another socially and view virtual world experiences. The highly anticipated launch is scheduled for January 2024 and will mark Cocone’s entry into the U.S. market.

Cocone’s success in the industry is already well-established. With over 16 billion digital collectibles developed and sold, and an average of two million monthly active users across its platform, the company has built a strong foundation.

Centennial represents the pinnacle of Cocone’s expertise in avatar and digital fashion creation, the company said. With hundreds of customization options, players will be able to express themselves through unique digital avatars and fashion accessories.

The immersive universe of Centennial City will offer players the opportunity to collect designer digital fashion items, choose an AlterEgo companion, create personalized living spaces, produce music, and engage with other players in a shared digital social space.

Kim, the CEO of Cocone New York and the driving force behind Centennial, said in a statement, “We are eager to transport people into the metaverse through immersive, highly personalized experiences with stunning graphics and customizable characters. This is a groundbreaking way to foster connections with each other and collect cultural capital online– all at the intersection of art, fashion, and music.”

Kim is known for her unique “eyedoll” style and digital content creation, has a successful track record in the art world. In 2021, she became the first Korean artist to sell her work as a non-fungible token (NFT), fetching 288 ETH (approximately $623,862).

Her creative talent extends beyond the art realm, as she has collaborated with global musicians and artists, serving as a creative director for music videos of award-winning K-pop group 2NE1. Kim’s artwork has also been featured in exclusive U.S. nightclubs, including Komodo Dallas and Miami.

The Centennial team developers and designers have over 15 years of experience.

Cocone has also formed partnerships with renowned entertainment brands such as Disney and Sanrio. Centennial will serve as a catalyst for Cocone’s expansion into the U.S. market and set the stage for further success as the studio continues to introduce new titles to the Western audience.

Founded in 2008, Cocone is a global game studio with offices in Japan, Korea, Singapore, Estonia, and the United States. The company has over 130 million game downloads, and it has created over one million unique digital items. It has sold 16 billion digital items across its 15 services. Notable among these services are Livly Island and Pokecolo. In December 2022, Cocone had 1,052 people.