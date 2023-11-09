GamesBeat Next's on-demand library is now live! Start catching up on the 30+ sessions you might have missed. Watch Now

Codebase, a 12-week accelerator program from Avalanche, is accepting applications as of this week. According to Avalanche, the early-stage startups that are accepted into Codebase will receive a $50,000 stipend, support from Web3 builders and the Avalanche Foundation, and the chance to present a demo. The demo day features a $400,000 investment prize pool from Foundation. The first cohort begins in spring 2024.

Codebase’s program features mentorship from Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud, BitGo, Chainlink, Chainstack, Carta, Deel, Brex, OpenZeppelin, Fireblocks and Biconomy. An Avalanche coach will help each team develop a roadmap, with the sessions including both technical expertise and business planning sessions covering marketing, fundraising and operations planning.

Luigi D’Onorio DeMeo, Ava Labs’ head of DeFi and DevRel, said in a statement, “Blockchain developers with big ideas tend to focus on honing their tech and bringing these ideas to life. The truth, however, is that a great project needs more than great tech. Founders must also master business, marketing, user experience, and other areas to attract users and become profitable. Codebase steeps founders in these other facets, giving them the tools they need to become category-leaders.”

Codebase is accepting applications worldwide, with hubs in Buenos Aires and Bangalore. Avalanche estimates that less than 1% of applicants will be accepted into the first cohort, and all startups must be in the early stage and have raised less than $250,000.