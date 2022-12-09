Connect with gaming and metaverse leaders online at GamesBeat Summit: Into the Metaverse 3 this February 1-2. Register here.

One of the titles getting a new trailer at The Game Awards was Roberta Williams’ remake of Colossal Cave. This 3D reimagining of the text-based classic got a gameplay reveal as well as a launch date. Colossal Cave debuts on January 19, 2023.

The trailer showed some of the encounters and puzzles players can expect, which are similar to those found in the original title. Cygnus Entertainment, Roberta and Ken Williams’ new company, revealed the new game last March. At the time, it was to be a VR-exclusive title, but it has since expanded onto non-VR platforms.

Roberta Williams said in a statement, “The original Colossal Cave Adventure, a 2019 Video Game Hall of Fame recipient, will forever hold a special place in the hearts of Ken and I. We’ve built this world with all of the love and wonder of the first game, and hope the next generation of gamers can experience the same magical touch it had on our lives.”

Colossal Cave launches on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, Meta Quest 2 and PC via Steam and Epic Games. It’s also launching on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One sometime in early 2023.