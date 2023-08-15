We're thrilled to announce the return of GamesBeat Summit Next, hosted in San Francisco this October, where we will explore the theme of "Playing the Edge." Apply to speak here and learn more about sponsorship opportunities here.

It’s truly a dud when the power goes out and you can’t get on the internet. That’s why Comcast has launched Storm-Ready WiFi, a new solution that guarantees uninterrupted internet connectivity during storms, power outages and local network failures.

As the first internet provider to offer such a product, Comcast aims to address the growing need for a reliable backup connectivity solution in the face of increasingly intense storms and the rising frequency of power outages.

Storm-Ready WiFi features a cellular backup system and a four-hour rechargeable battery, providing customers with power to stay connected during the average two-hour power outage experienced in the United States.

By seamlessly transitioning the user’s network to cellular backup when the power goes out, Storm-Ready WiFi ensures uninterrupted internet access, offering customers peace of mind even in the most challenging circumstances. Of course, this helps during one type of outage, but it won’t work in the case of big disasters. If cellphone service goes out too along with electricity, then the backup network fails too.

Storm-Ready WiFi serves as a WiFi extender, effectively amplifying the WiFi signal to reach previously inaccessible areas within the home. By utilizing Xfinity gateways, the device creates a mesh network that expands coverage throughout the entire household. Equipped with WiFi 6 capabilities, Storm-Ready WiFi enhances the WiFi experience by delivering faster speeds, lower latency, and increased bandwidth to accommodate the growing number of connected devices in today’s homes.

“With so much of our daily lives dependent on WiFi connectivity, we knew our customers needed a product that could help keep them connected no matter what life throws at them – even during a storm,” said Emily Waldorf, senior vice president of consumer internet services at Comcast Cable, in a statement. “Storm-Ready WiFi is that solution. Not only does Storm-Ready WiFi extend coverage to deliver our best-in-class WiFi to hard-to-reach corners of the home, but it also gives customers the peace of mind that their connection at home can continue even when the power is out.”

Key features of Storm-Ready WiFi

Comcast’s backup uses the cellphone network as an alternative when the power goes out.

Storm-Ready WiFi harnesses the power of the Xfinity 10G Network, offering increased speed, capacity, reliability, and lower latency. Comcast plans to introduce multi-gig speeds to markets nationwide later this year, as part of its plan for a next-generation internet experience.

Storm-Ready WiFi also seamlessly transitions to free unlimited cellular data during outages, ensuring a constant and reliable connection. The device’s rechargeable backup battery sustains service for up to four hours.

In addition to its backup capabilities, Storm-Ready WiFi acts as a high-performance WiFi extender, eradicating dead spots within the home. It utilizes the Xfinity 10G Network and is WiFi 6-capable, guaranteeing strong and reliable coverage.

Setting up Storm-Ready WiFi is a hassle-free process. Users simply need to plug in the device and follow the activation flow in the Xfinity app. The device seamlessly integrates with customers’ existing Xfinity Gateway and WiFi network, eliminating the need to switch networks within the home. Customers receive a notification whenever Storm-Ready WiFi transitions to cellular backup, ensuring continuous connectivity.

As part of its goal of sustainable innovation, Comcast has designed Storm-Ready WiFi using recycled materials, with the casing made from 65% post-consumer recycled plastic.

Comcast offers Storm-Ready WiFi at a price of $7 per month for 36 months. This comprehensive package includes WiFi-extending capabilities, a backup cellular connection, unlimited cellular data, and a four-hour backup battery, ensuring customers stay connected even during power outages.

Xfinity’s Storm-Ready WiFi is now available for purchase at Xfinity Stores and online at www.xfinity.com.