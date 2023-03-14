Connect with top gaming leaders in Los Angeles at GamesBeat Summit 2023 this May 22-23. Register here.

Community Gaming, Game7 and 3XP Gaming Expo have teamed up to highlight Web3 games in a festival that includes esports, creators and brands.

Aimed at highlighting the community around blockchain games, the expo will take place from June 8 to June 9 at the Pasadena Convention Center in Pasadena, California.

Given that timing, it will add to the festivities around the E3 trade show, which informally starts with press events on June 11 and runs through Friday June 16. It also falls on the same day as the Summer Game Fest, which will take place in Inglewood in-person on June 8. It remains to be seen if these events will compete with each other or be complementary.

Chris Gonzalves, CEO of Community Gaming, said in an interview that he believes 3XP will have a unique twist on gaming with its emphasis on Web3, which doesn’t have its own giant games event yet. The expo will showcase advancements in web3 gaming with a curated selection of publishers, brands and thought leaders.

Game7 is a Web3 Gaming DAO created to accelerate the adoption of blockchain-enabled game

economies, with a treasury with $500 million in capital committed by BitDAO and Forte. The Game7

community will help shape capital allocation decisions, define gaming standards, and fund open-

source software. Game7’s mission is to make the future of GameFi business models sustainable by

ensuring the interests of players and developers are aligned.

The event will be headlined by a curated selection of game developers, thought leaders, and leading brands including Game7, Avalanche, Polygon Labs, Brave, XBorg, Community Gaming, Coinbase, Magic Eden, YGG, Limit Break, MoonPay, Sequence, Midnight Society, Jungle, The Bornless, Gridiron, Genopets, Planet Mojo, Phantom, SuperLayer, Nouns Esports, STEPN, Sparkadia, BR1, Undead Blocks and EV.io.

“3XP will be the much needed destination that showcases the incredibly promising pipeline of

upcoming titles” said Gonzalves. “The last cycle was marked by a lack of quality games, flawed tokenomics, the PFP craze, and flat out scams that have damaged gamers’ perceptions of the viability of Web3 gaming. It’s time to support the growth and success of the Web3 gaming industry.”

Community Gaming, an esports event platform, joins the 3XP Gaming Expo as an official technology partner, with its platform set to power all 3XP gaming tournaments, exhibitor rewards and tournament payouts.

3XP aims to support the growth and success of the web3 gaming industry, which to date has lacked a dedicated marketing destination to preview upcoming gaming innovations and celebrate current successes, Gonzalves said.

Web3 game developers are often isolated and forced to battle stigma alone amongst consumers, all while being shunned from traditional expos and conventions, he said. As a result, it is very difficult for Web3 consumers, builders, and investors to discover new games. In the coming years, 3XP will establish itself as the premier Web3 gaming expo and as a platform to educate mainstream gamers on blockchain-enabled gaming, leaving them more open-minded to the quality of upcoming Web3 games.

Expo attendees can expect game announcements from the industry’s top game developers, featuring content-rich cinematics and gameplay on a full production stage streamed live to Twitch.tv.

It also expects immersive booths that elevate gameplay demos and products, putting controllers and

consoles in the hands of players. And it will have dedicated networking spaces for investors and B2B conversations, as well as live esports events featuring the top competitors of Web3 gaming. And it will have panels and presentations from the Web3 gaming industry’s leading thinkers and personalities.

More official event partners and confirmed gaming publishers will be announced in the coming

weeks, the companies said.

A signed multi-year partnership agreement with Game7 aims to establish 3XP as a cornerstone

of Web3 gaming, educating mainstream gamers on Web3-enabled games. Game7 is a community formed to accelerate the adoption of Web3 gaming through crowdsourcing, to create public goods that can be owned by many. It’s a home for those who want to influence, shape and build a better gaming industry.

3XP’s “three Ps”

3XP approaches this with three “Ps”: They include “permissionless extensibility.” That means game developers foster an open ecosystem where communities are encouraged to build tools on top of the game’s base experience that provide additional value to the ecosystem.

Another P is “practical application.” More than a profile picture or token that sits in a wallet, 3XP will break

down and explore the burgeoning applications of blockchain tech in games, including digital asset ownership, benefits of smart contracts, and new forms of monetization.

And the last P is “provably fun.” Tackling the stigmas that have arisen around the quality of Web3 gaming, 3XP aims to be a platform for the best that Web3 developers have to offer, proving once and for all that these games are made by and for gamers.

“Game7 encourages collaboration,” said Steven Chen, core contributor at Game7, in a statement. “We believe in the power of community, that by working together we can achieve greater things than by

working alone. We support opportunities to network and share. This is how we bridge foundational gaps. This is the way to a better future for the gaming industry. We are also very excited to highlight the tremendous amount of work developers have put into shipping their titles.”

3XP will create a unique platform to support the growth and success of the Web3 gaming industry, which until now has lacked a dedicated marketing destination to preview upcoming gaming innovations and celebrate current successes.

Community Gaming will join the 3XP Gaming Expo as an official esports partner, with its platform set to power 3XP tournament payouts and exhibitor rewards via its newly launched Questing XPeditions portal.

“At 3XP, we believe in pushing the boundaries of the gaming industry, bridging the gap between mainstream and blockchain gamers,” said David Garpenstahl, COO of 3XP, in a statement. “Our expo is designed with the goal of creating a vibrant and engaging atmosphere filled with game demos, tournaments, panels and presentations. We want all attendees, whether they are gamers, investors, or industry insiders, to leave our expo feeling inspired and confident to join the web3 gaming revolution. Our vision is clear: 3XP is committed to driving the continued growth of the Web3 gaming industry, making it more accessible to the mainstream market.”

More official event partners and confirmed game developers will be announced in the coming weeks. Pricing for 2-day tickets starts at $299, a more affordable price point than typical Web3 events.

