Relic Entertainment and Sega Europe announced today that layoffs have hit the studio, impacting 121 jobs.

In a statement posted on Twitter, Relic notes that the layoffs are happening because of “external factors” that are “challenging our industry more than ever,” likely referencing the world economy.

“Relic and Sega remain fully committed to supporting and investing in our titles, including the recently released Company of Heroes 3,” the statement reads. “We’re confident that following this necessary restructuring, Relic will be in a position of strength to continue delivering outstanding experiences to players all over the world.”

An announcement from Relic Entertainment. pic.twitter.com/EITW2tbG7w — Relic Entertainment (@relicgames) May 23, 2023

Company of Heroes 3 released in February. Our review praised the strategy game’s production values and campaign. Relic also developed 2021’s Age of Empires IV.