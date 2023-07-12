Missed the GamesBeat Summit excitement? Don't worry! Tune in now to catch all of the live and virtual sessions here.

Cool Cats Group, a maker of Web3 collectibles based on its Cool Cats brand, said it has partnered with three game makers to develop new games based on the brand.

The plan is to release three new games in late 2023 and early 2024. The company has partnered with three established gaming publishers, nWay, iCandy, and Sync Studios. Of course, both NFTs and cryptocurrencies have slumped in recent months — though there is a rally underway now — and it’s not clear which kind of Web3 games are going to be popular with gamers.

The first game is a competitive multiplayer arcade game developed by nWay and it will be released in the coming months. nWay is a subsidiary of Animoca Brands and has a strong track record in developing high-quality, fast-action multiplayer games.

The second game is an endless runner in 2D format and it will be developed by iCandy Interactive. The title will debut on web browsers in September 2023. iCandy is one of the largest developers in Australia and Southeast Asia and has over 370 million gamers worldwide.

The third game, a match-3 game format for mobile, will be developed by Sync Studios, a mobile game studio with an experienced team that has published hit games with the likes of Voodoo and Lion Studios.

Cool Cats CEO, Stephen Teglas, believes that the new games are critical to the company’s ongoing mission of developing Cool Cats into a globally known character brand and a robust storytelling and content company in Austin, Texas.

“With nWay, iCandy, and Sync Studios, we are partnering with three innovative leaders to provide immersive gaming entertainment to engage our current fans and introduce our brand to the broader global audience,” he said in a statement.

The new games are part of Cool Cats’ efforts to broaden its audience, which also includes a float in the historic Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade this fall and a booth at the international convention San Diego Comic Con, where the company will host a booth. The titles, trailers, and release dates for the three new games will be announced individually in the near future.

Cool Cats is a global character brand built around its beloved lead character, “Blue Cat,” created by artist Colin Egan in 2013. The company has about 25 people.

The brand has captured the hearts of a wide audience, including celebrities such as Reese Witherspoon, Bill Murray, and Mike Shinoda. While Cool Cats has experienced success on the blockchain, the essence of the brand lies in its mainstream appeal as a beloved character brand with a mission to connect and inspire people across the globe through immersive storytelling, the company said.

As for the crypto and NFT market turmoil, Cool Cats said the team has remained focused on building their community through engaging storytelling, Journeys and Instagram, developing content plans with partners, creating merchandise partnerships and creating character personas.



