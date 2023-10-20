GamesBeat Next unites gaming industry leaders for exceptional content, networking, and deal-making opportunities. Join us on Oct 23-24 in San Francisco. Register Now

Copresence, a maker of digital avatar generation software, has raised over $6 million in seed funding.

The investment will accelerate the growth of Copresence and further the development of its tech for the creation of photorealistic 3D avatars using just a smartphone.

The seed funding will be utilized to expand the Zurich, Switzerland-based Copresence team, enhance the capabilities of the platform, and strengthen business engagements worldwide. The focus will be on refining the Copresence platform and app to ensure seamless avatar creation and integration across various digital platforms, meeting the growing demand for personalized digital interactions.

“This latest funding is a testament to the potential of the Copresence platform and underscores the innovative capabilities of our technology,” said Radek Mackowiak, CEO of Copresence, in a statement. “With the backing of our incredible investors, we’re poised to expand our talented team and refine our leading 3D avatar creation platform. This investment will significantly accelerate our roadmap, further fueling our mission to bridge the physical and digital worlds through photorealistic avatars.”

The Copresence platform is fully compatible with leading 3D engines such as Unity and Unreal Engine. It empowers users and developers to effortlessly create high-quality, 3D avatars within minutes. These avatars can be utilized across various applications, including gaming, virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR), mixed reality (MR), and video conferencing, providing more authentic character representations and personalized experiences.

Recently, Copresence announced the open beta launch of its self-titled app on the Apple App Store, allowing iOS users to easily create their own photorealistic digital avatars within minutes.

Copresence is showing its platform at the upcoming Augmented World Expo (AWE) in Vienna, Austria from October 24 to October 25. The company started in 2021 and it has 12 people.

Asked about the inspiration for the company, CTO Titus Leistner said in an email to GamesBeat, “Our main inspiration was that social presence over the internet is usually pretty bad when it comes to video conferencing, and our aim was to make these social interactions more personal. We wanted to provide anybody with the ability to create photorealistic avatars, without the need for expensive hardware setups or lots of computer processing power.”