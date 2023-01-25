Connect with top gaming leaders in Los Angeles at GamesBeat Summit 2023 this May 22-23. Register here.

CoreWeave has acquired Conductor Technologies so it can serve special effects (VFX) companies with cloud-based graphics processing technologies.

CoreWeave said the deal will empower the media and entertainment industry to access the industry’s fastest and most flexible cloud infrastructure with easy-to-use, intuitive workflows for rendering graphics imagery at scale.

The acquisition allows CoreWeave to broaden its suite of solutions and capabilities for VFX and animation studios to integrate workloads to the cloud with ease.

With the addition of Conductor Technologies, CoreWeave will have 95 employees, with the CEO of Conductor Technologies, Mac Moore, now heading up the media and entertainment division of CoreWeave under the CoreWeave CEO Michael Intrator.

The combined companies said they can remove friction in the setup process for customers. Bolstering existing functionality, Conductor customers will additionally be able to leverage solutions, including access to a broad range of Nvidia graphics processing units (GPUs).

“Demand for cloud-based GPU resources to render VFX and animation projects has skyrocketed, while persistent supply chain challenges have hampered access to compute. CoreWeave offers the specialized resources that our customers rely on at scale, expanding options for studios and artists to render work quickly and efficiently,” said Moore, in a statement. “Until now, we’ve focused our development on easing pain points specifically in content production with the artist in mind and are excited to extend Conductor’s functionality to also benefit CoreWeave customers across high performance compute workloads, including AI and ML.”

CoreWeave already helps modernize VFX and rendering workflows as one of its core offerings – providing flexible on-demand artist workstations, virtually unlimited rendering capacity, and network-attached storage. Customers can tap into NVIDIA GPUs and CPUs that are highly optimized for rendering, on-demand and at scale. Modular solutions across the VFX pipeline provide flexibility, scalability and an intuitive path to migrating to the cloud.

“You’d be hard-pressed to find a more effective path to accessing cloud-based resources than Conductor. With intuitive orchestration across diverse compute options and application license management, it removes the headaches associated with spinning up cloud resources. We’re thrilled to bring the Conductor team and development resources under the CoreWeave banner as we collaborate with the shared goal to help shape the future of cloud-based technology,” said Intrator, in a statement.

CoreWeave is a specialized cloud provider, delivering a massive scale of GPU compute resources on top of fast and flexible infrastructure. CoreWeave builds cloud solutions for compute intensive use cases — VFX and rendering, machine learning and AI, batch processing, and Pixel Streaming — that are up to 35 times faster and 80% less expensive than the large, generalized public clouds, the company said.